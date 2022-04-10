Russia’s war with Ukraine. The parties exchanged prisoners for the third time, Boris Johnson arrived in Kyiv, Russia continues to shell cities and kill people. Day 46: live coverage

On April 9, a third prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia took place: 26 Ukrainians were rescued from Russia’s captivity. Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson arrived in Kyiv with an unannounced visit. He has met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and stated that Britain will hand over 120 units of armored equipment and new anti-ship missile systems to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia shelled Kharkiv with missiles and Mykolayiv oblast with jet artillery. Шn the liberated villages of Yahidne and Lukashivka in Chernihiv oblast, rescuers found the bodies of executed locals. Read about the main events of the 46th day of the war in щгк live text coverage (about the key events of April 9 you can read here).