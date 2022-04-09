Russia’s war with Ukraine. More than 50 people were killed at the Kramatorsk railway station, EU officials arrived in Kyiv, and Russians keep forcibly moving civilians out of Mariupol. Day 45: live coverage

The Russian military shelled the railway station in the Kramatorsk city, Donetsk oblast, with "Tochka-U” missile right when thousands of locals were evacuated from there. At least 52 people were killed, including 5 children, more than 100 people were injured. The President of the European Comission Ursula von der Leyen and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell came to Kyiv. They visited Bucha, which was destroyed by the Russian occupiers, and the head of the European Commission handed over to Ukraine a questionnaire for joining the EU. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assured that the document will be completed within a week. At the same time, people continue to be evacuated from Mariupol — another 5,158 people left on April 8. Follow our live coverage of the 45th day of the war. Follow our live coverage of the key events of the 45rd day of the war (and hereʼs what happened on April 8th).