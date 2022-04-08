Stories

Russiaʼs war with Ukraine. The rescuers take 26 bodies of the killed in Borodyanka, Russia was thrown out of the UNHRC, the occupiers forcibly take children out of Mariupol. Day 44: live coverage

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:
Destroyed residential building in Borodyanka (Kyiv region).

The rescuers took the first 26 killed in Borodyanka settlement (Kyiv Oblast) out from the rubble. This settlement is possibly the most damaged by Russian airstrikes and artillery shellings. Also on Thursday the UN Human Rights Council voted to temporarily exclude Russia as a reaction to the atrocities its army causes in Ukraine. Russia, in return, announced its decision to leave this council. Also, the Russian military continue to forcibly evacuate children in Mariupol. In particular, they have already taken more than 100 children from the sieged city to the occupied Donetsk and in the direction of Russian Taganrog. Follow our live coverage of the key events of the 44rd day of the war (and hereʼs what happened on April 6th).