Russiaʼs war with Ukraine. 400 people went missing in Gostomel, Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated three villages in Kherson Oblast, the world continues to isolate Russia diplomatically. Day 43: live coverage

The Ukrainian army liberated Dobryanka, Novovoznesenske and Trudolyubivka villages in Kherson oblast. These settlements were on the most dangerous direction to Kryvyy Rih, major industrial city. In Gostomel 400 people went missing due to the Russian occupation, most of them were probably killed. Canada, United Kingdom and USA have strenghtened sanctions against Russia, and Greece and Luxembourg have expelled Russian diplomats, following other European countries. Follow our live coverage of the key events of the 43rd day of the war (and hereʼs what happened on April 6th).