The investigation says that employees of SBU, the National Police and PGO helped the “Khimprom” drug cartel. Babel was in court, read the suspicion, talked with the ex-minister and tells everything about the case

At the same time, the media reported that both judges have already been searched. According to the investigation, 47 000 USDT were transferred to the crypto wallet that Tsenov provided to Osipov.

The case was considered by Pechersk Court judge Roman Novak, who eventually returned the property. Another judge of the Pechersk Court who appears in the case is Tetyana Ostapchuk. For now, both judges are participating in the case as witnesses with whom the suspect — Tsenov — is prohibited from communicating.

Tsenov was engaged in returning the seized property and advised on how to properly appeal his arrest. He recommended filing 5 identical petitions with the Pechersk District Court so that at least one of them would be distributed to the right judge, who would make the right decision (for a fee).

During the search, the National Police seized equipment that Osipov was trying to return. The NABU recordings contain a message from Osipov, in which he worries that this will block his illegal activities.

NABU and SAPO claim that once law enforcement officers made a mistake in the address and accidentally came to search the call center, which was "covered" by the criminal organization of Osipov and Burkin.

Every month, by the 5th, lists with the exact addresses of the call centers were submitted to the security forces, and payment was received in the USDT cryptocurrency to predetermined wallets.

Each office paid a certain amount for the “covering up”, which was divided between three departments: SBU, the National Police, and PGO. Osipov kept records of these call centers, and policeman Tsenov was responsible for not noticing their activities and making sure that other law enforcement officers did not touch the call centers.

These are at least 55 offices in Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, and Ivano-Frankivsk, where about 3 000 people worked. The centers not only defrauded Ukrainian citizens, but also worked in EU countries.

According to the investigation, there are at least 12 people in the organization, but the investigation does not reveal the activities of some of them.

In total, there were 6 to 8 such people in the organization. They systematically trained and went to the shooting range, and one of the mercenaries was taught to fly a UAV. Rybalko is now on trial for unlawful possession of property.

On the instructions of the organizers, they tracked down people who had wronged the organization or were competitors, and beat them. They could also perform other jobs, like, transporting funds, etc.

He was responsible for security, covered up criminal activity, and coordinated certain areas of the organizationʼs work. He was recruited by Osipov.

Oleksandr Demyanchuk, nicknamed "Consultant", was the deputy head of the Criminal Investigation Department of the National Police in the Kyiv region.

He was responsible for covering up the activities of call centers. Osipov recruited him into the scheme in early January 2026. Their correspondence began on January 5. During the search, $45 000 was seized from Tsenov.

Volodymyr Tsenov, nicknamed "Price", is the acting head of the strategic investigations department of the National Police.

It is not yet known who is hiding behind this nickname.

"Artem Lorenzo" is the organizer of the structural part of the organization, which ensured the operation of call centers.

Thanks to these connections, Duka received information about possible investigations into the organizationʼs activities, and provided Osipov and others with certificates for crossing the border.

According to the investigation, Duka involved SBU employees who communicated with Osipov and helped him solve issues, ignored the organizationʼs crimes, and resolved Osipovʼs issues with other heads of law enforcement agencies.

According to the investigation, he was brought into the organization by Osipov no later than October 2025, but they have known each other since at least 2022.

Serhiy Duka, nicknamed "Akim", is a major general, deputy head of the department for the protection of national statehood of SBU.

Burkin also financed the criminal organization and distributed funds, in particular among law enforcement officers who helped conceal its activities. “Mexican” transferred funds to accounts, crypto wallets, or transferred them in cash. He was also responsible for the safety of the organization’s members, searching for and assessing threats.

The investigation claims that in the organization, Burkin was supposed to ensure the operation and development of the “U420” network of call centers and stores, and to look for people there at various levels — from managing centers and stores to recruiting operators for executive positions.

In December 2023, the President of Ukraine imposed personal sanctions against him. No later than October 2025, Burkin joined Osipovʼs criminal organization. His main assets were a network of call centers and “U420” stores, which sold a particularly dangerous psychotropic substance under the guise of "souvenirs".

In 2016, he was declared wanted in Russia. And since 2019, he has been wanted in Ukraine. Despite this, he managed to build a network of drug production and call centers in Ukraine.

Since 2012, the cartel has been operating in Russia, and then expanded its influence to Ukraine. Burkin is a citizen of the Russian Federation, who in 2014 received a Ukrainian passport in the name of Yehor Levchenko.

At this time, the organizationʼs members distributed roles among themselves and established channels of influence.

According to this information, Osipov maintains close ties with law enforcement officers, and on tapes he mentions a "Korostyshiv hooligan" (apparently the former head of SBU Vasyl Malyuk). The investigation believes that using his connections with law enforcement officers, Osipov created a criminal organization that was formed from 2022 to 2025.

He came to the attention of the NABU and SAPO in 2022, when he demanded $1 million on behalf of SBU for not extraditing a Russian citizen to his homeland. The case materials include CIAs against him for 2022, 2023, and 2025.

He was convicted three times: for robbery, illegal seizure of a vehicle, hooliganism, and causing bodily harm.

After that, Tsenov and Duka warned Osipov that it was worth suspending work. The investigation has an announcement that was distributed among key call center employees.

At the end of July 2026, the president reported the fight against call centers, and a meeting was held on this topic in PGO.

“Bro, what should I do? Involve Shariy? I think it’s necessary. We need to shift the focus to legalization,” Burkin asked Osipov. In addition to the attack on Bihus, Burkin also discussed the beatings of public activists and military veterans who protested against drug centers.

He also discusses the possibility of involving the SBU “T Department” to influence Bihus or involving the sanctioned blogger Anatoliy Shariy in order to counteract the resonance caused by the Bihus.Info investigation , which was published in March 2026.

There is an episode on the recordings where Osipov is considering how to order an attack on journalist Denys Bihus: to pour acid on him, set fire to some property, or beat him, and to lure him abroad (to the Dominican Republic, Cambodia, or Mexico), and “close him” there.

At the same time, the defendants learned about the preparation by Bihus.Info journalists of an investigation into the “U420” network, which was actively promoted by famous bloggers and which sold dangerous synthetic drugs under the guise of souvenirs.

The recordings then talked about Klymenko, and Osipov was ready to add another $200 000 to whoever would go to the minister to negotiate. Osipov noted that he had sent a person to the minister.

To ensure the smooth operation of the business, Burkin asked Osipov to find a way to bribe the Minister of Internal Affairs (at that time — Iрor Klymenko) and the head of the Ministry of Health Viktor Lyashko with a bribe of $500 000 each.

Despite the declaration that these were legal and certified products, in fact they were prohibited psychotropic substances. To circumvent the ban on distribution, the mixture was mixed with other substances according to a formula that was not formally prohibited by Ukrainian legislation. If the composition of the solution was recognized as prohibited, it would have been necessary to change the recipe and destroy all existing stocks of the product.

The “U420” chain of stores was owned by Burkin, Osipov had a share in this business and received a percentage of the turnover every month. These stores appeared in the spring of 2025 and sold “souvenirs” with cannabidiol.

Separately, the investigation notes that Osipov involved an employee of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office in the organization, who also concealed the work of the call centers.

Klymenko himself denies that anyone came to him with such offers.

This is confirmed by NABU and SAPO recordings, in which Burkin says that he is ready to give $500 000 for Nebytovʼs wife to be poured with acid, or $2 million for Torhalʼs resignation.

During this time, Burkin (who is hiding abroad now) also received two suspicions. In addition, in April 2026, the National Police published recordings of threats to Ihor Klymenko, Andriy Nebytov, and the current head of the drug crime department Dmytro Torhal.

In the winter of 2026, the National Police detained 23 members of the backbone of “Khimprom”, in April it closed drug shops, seized crypto accounts containing 4 million USDT, detained and declared the suspicion to 6 store managers, and in August it detained 7 people who were in charge of call centers through which drug network employees were recruited.

“The ʼU420ʼ network does not exist as a result of our special operation, not a single shop has resumed work,” former Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko told reporters.

After the release of the recordings, the Deputy Head of the National Police Andriy Nebytov recalled that the National Police dealt with “Khimprom” from September 2025 to April 2026, as a result of which 105 “U420” drug shops were closed.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs claims that NABU detectives are not the first to investigate the crimes of “Khimprom”.

However, Nebytov and Klymenko’s statements that “U420” stores no longer exist are only partially true. There really are no stores with that name, but you can find a store online with the same logo and one changed letter in the name (for obvious reasons, we won’t specify it), and most importantly, with the same set of “souvenirs”.

Whether they belong to the “Khimprom” chain is unknown to the editorial office.

Скриншот з відео НАБУ

Episode 3. Issuance of counterfeit euros

The investigation notes that during 2026, members of the criminal organization established the production of counterfeit euros. The main actors in this episode are Osipov, a Hungarian Tarik Pal (nicknamed "Pasha") and a police officer Oleksandr Demyanchuk (nicknamed "Consultant").

They set up a workshop where they placed printing equipment and produced counterfeit banknotes with denominations from €5 to €500. The banknotes had high-quality imitation of security elements for further sale, in particular in EU countries. A video of this workshop and how these euros are printed was found on Osipovʼs phone. Police officer Demyanchuk reported to Osipov about the quality of the counterfeit euros.

On July 30, during a search of Osipovʼs car, a test batch of 10 counterfeit €200 banknotes with the same series and number (which Demyanchuk sent to Osipov) was seized. They did not have time to use the counterfeit money.

Detectives did not find the equipment during the searches.

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Episode 4. Attacks and beatings of people

Detectives determined that members of a criminal organization abducted people, tortured them, and extorted millions of dollars from them. The scheme involved Osipov, his backbone (“Pasha” and “Boxer”), and Oleksandr Demyanchuk (from the National Police).

A separate episode concerns the attack on businessman Vitaliy Yakymenko on July 7, 2026. He was tracked down through the cameras of the “Clean City”. As the investigation revealed, the attackers gained access to the system from the account of an employee of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood of SBU.

Yakymenko was followed on the street by Rybalko, who, together with others, attacked him near the gym where the businessman was training. Three people held Yakymenko and beat him with a metal pipe. The attack was recorded by surveillance cameras, the criminals seized the recording and sent it to Osipov’s phone.

Demyanchuk provided the escape route. A few hours after the attack, he wrote to Osipov: “There is no interception plan, the fighters have been evacuated to the region,” and the very next day Demyanchuk reported on the investigation of the attack.

Demyanchuk also instructed the participants on security measures, checking devices through which they could be monitored. Rybalko reported to Osipov what he did during the attack, and Osipov was dissatisfied that Yakymenko felt well within a few days and returned to training.

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In addition to this episode, Osipov kept a recording of unknown people beating completely bound people with hammers. Footage from this video was also shown by the police in April 2026 during a press conference dedicated to the liquidation of “U420” stores and the activities of “Khimprom”.

Also, the SAPO prosecutor (when choosing a preventive measure) cited correspondence from 2025 to Rybalko, in which Osipov demands that the damage be significant. Pasha reports that after the beating, the personʼs legs “turned to jelly”. As soon as the victims in such episodes turned to the police, the customers already knew who was investigating the case and assured the victims that the situation was under control.

Law enforcement officers even provided Osipov with information about investigations against him abroad. On April 9, 2025, Osipov sent a photo to “Pasha”, apparently obtained from one of the participants in a meeting of European law enforcement agencies discussing Osipov.

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The role of the SBU General Serhiy Duka (nicknamed "Akim") in the case

Osipov had two mobile phones, one of which he used only for communication with SBU employees. Duka knew about Osipov’s criminal activities and, instead of documenting them and initiating an investigation, helped Osipov resolve issues not only in SBU but also in the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The investigation notes that from May to July 2026, Duka discussed with the former First Deputy Prosecutor General Maryna Vdovychenko and senior officials of the National Police the cancellation of the arrest of four crypto wallets containing Osipov’s 2.4 million USDT (which were arrested as part of the “U420” store proceedings).

According to the investigation, on July 30, Duka informed Osipov that he could arrange for the arrest of the funds to be lifted. On the day of Osipov’s detention, he wrote him a message: “I had a talk, I understand how to proceed, everything is fine, we are moving towards lifting the arrest.”

Osipov replied that he would contact a lawyer and prepare a corresponding petition to the court. Since Osipov was detained that same day, the plan could not be implemented.

Osipov also asked Duka to check the information on whether "Vanya" (apparently, the then head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi) and "Klym" (apparently, the then head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko) would be fired.

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Osipov sent Duka a screenshot with information that could expose him. According to Osipov, this information was in the possession of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police.

So Osipov asked Duka to introduce him to the then head of the department Andriy Rubel. The investigation claims that Duka agreed. It is unknown whether Rubel agreed to the meeting, as it is unknown whether he began to cooperate.

After these events, Rubel was fired. A high-ranking interlocutor of Babel in law enforcement agencies says that the dismissal is not related to call centers. Currently, Rubel is being investigated as a witness in the case, and the media reported that he was also searched.

The investigation also claims that in May 2026, Osipov wrote to Duka about one of the heads of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region, to which Duka replied that he had instructed this head to stop actions that could pose a threat to Osipov. It is not yet known who this person was.

The investigation also notes that Duka, due to his position, knew about the decisions of law enforcement officers and warned Osipov about them in advance. After the state leadership reported the intensification of the fight against the activities of call centers, Osipov asked Duka about the situation.

Рe advised him to go underground: “We need to change addresses, move to apartments, become partisans,” Duka replied.

According to the investigation, Duka repeatedly provided Osipov with his own driver so that he could enter the SBU building without hindrance. During the hearing, the prosecutor read out correspondence in which Osipov asked the "cash grabber" to give him cash, and then entered the SBU building.

Duka also arranged a pass for Osipovʼs car so that he could travel around Kyiv during the curfew.

Duka also informed Osipov about the appointment of SBU employees to administrative positions. He also reported to Osipov about his communication with the then Minister of Internal Affairs Klymenko and senior officials of the National Police.

The court session paid special attention to the search of Dukaʼs house, as he did not let detectives into his rented house for a long time. According to NABU detectives, Duka was protected by the “Alpha” unit, whose employees threatened him with weapons.

The detectives claim that they heard him loading a weapon. Duka denies this. In addition, the detectives claim that Duka destroyed his phones and hard drive with an axe before letting the detectives search it.

NABU and SAPO also note that the members of the criminal organization were involved in attempts to deprive the anti-corruption agencies of their independence in the summer of 2025.

The investigation cites correspondence in which one of the SBU officers wrote [apparently to Osipov] that he would go to NABU to give evidence because he learned that SBU had falsified evidence against Ruslan Magamedrasulov and “through faces [as they call FSB] they were pumping the phone in the case of Maga Uzbekistan-Dagestan.Dagestan”.

In response, Burkin gives the order to prevent such testimony from being given and promises to shut up the SBU officer. Osipov forwarded this message from Burkin to Duka.

“Pumping the phone was” means that it was needed to find a person in Russia who would buy a phone with a Russian number, go to Dagestan and call Magamedrasulov from there. Then, the dates of the calls had to be technically changed in the phone, by that time Magamedrasulov was already in pre-trial detention. Further, according to the plan, as part of the SBU investigation, this person was supposed to hand over this phone to SBU and provide the necessary testimony.

This was supposed to become part of the case against Ruslan Maghamedrasulov.

Скриншот з відео НАБУ

Defending suspectsʼ position

The first preventive measure was chosen for the Deputy Head of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police Volodymyr Tsenov.

The prosecutor requested detention with the alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 20 million. He argued the risks by saying that Tsenov refused to give passwords to his phones during the search. Tsenov explained that he did not remember the passwords, so he unlocked the phones using FaceID, he wanted to change the settings so that the phones were unlocked, but they [the phones] were not given to him.

On the merits of the charges, Tsenovʼs defense denied that the prosecutor had proven the existence of a criminal organization, and also focused on the fact that the episodes in which Tsenov was involved were classified as non-violent crimes, and therefore requested house arrest or a reduction in bail to UAH 998 400.

The judge granted the prosecutorʼs request, but reduced the bail to UAH 15 million. This amount was paid for Tsenov the very next day.

Vitaliy Rybalkoʼs defense also noted that the prosecutors had not proven the existence of a criminal organization, and also drew attention to the fact that the investigation did not cite either the results of a forensic medical examination or the interrogation of the victim, which would point to Rybalko.

"Maybe they are dreamers. Can suspicion be based on chats?" the lawyer was indignant.

Rybalko himself called everything "complete nonsense" and added that if "there is a factitious delay", he would go to war. He denied all chats, but admitted that he knew Osipov, because they are from the same city.

The judge sent Rybalko to a pre-trial detention center for two months without the right to post bail.

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The session on choosing a preventive measure for Duka was held partly in closed and partly in open modes.

Therefore, we do not know some of the arguments of the defense. It is known that in the closed session the defense was supposed to talk about the specifics of Dukaʼs work, because in the open part they hinted that he could communicate with Osipov precisely because of the specifics of the serviceʼs work.

In addition, in the closed part they studied the video of the beginning of the search at Duka. The General himself told reporters (during the break between sessions) that this case was revenge by the NABU head Maksym Kryvonos, because, according to him, his unit was investigating the criminal case against Kryvonos.

The defense emphasized that Duka was not charged with any corruption offense and denied the generalʼs involvement in a criminal group.

"Everything that Duka is accused of could theoretically be considered under the article on abuse of influence, but not under Article 255... If a person applied for a decision and the arrest to be lifted, thatʼs also a different crime," the Generalʼs lawyer noted. Qualifications matter for the defense, because participation in a criminal organization entails severe punishment.

Separately, Dukaʼs lawyers emphasize that he did not consent and was not aware that he was part of such an organization.

"Duka does not know and has never communicated with either "Artem Lorenzo" or Burkin... Where is the evidence that he agreed to participate in a criminal organization? There is no such evidence," the lawyer noted.

The prosecutor brought a package with destroyed phones to the court. «Babel'» Dukaʼs defense ironically says that maybe these phones don't belong to Duka. «Babel'» The prosecutor brought a package with destroyed phones to the court. Dukaʼs defense ironically says that maybe these phones don't belong to Duka. «Babel'»

In addition, the lawyer emphasizes that a criminal organization is created to commit crimes, but Duka is only charged with participation in a criminal organization, not the crimes themselves. The prosecutor does not see a problem with this.

The lawyers made several procedural remarks that could later lead to the removal of Dukaʼs suspicion. Some of these errors may be corrected by the investigation during the investigation.

The prosecutor requested that Duka be placed in custody with an alternative bail of UAH 100 million, but the court only partially satisfied this request and reduced the bail to UAH 65 million.

Duka stated that he did not have that kind of money. Babelʼs sources close to SBU say that SBU officers were instructed to transfer funds for Duka’s bail. At the same time, Duka’s entourage tells Babel that this is a people’s initiative.

On Friday, the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine also chose a preventive measure for Oleksandr Demyanchuk.

However, the High Anti-Corruption Court did not announce the time of the hearing, and the court did not grant Babelʼs request to broadcast it. What happened in court is unknown.

In the end, Demyanchuk was sent to pre-trial detention for two months without the right to post bail.