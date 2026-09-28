A major redistribution of property is underway in Russia. The Bolsheviks did kind of similar. Putin is also illegally taking other peopleʼs property to finance the regime and the war. Being loyal to the dictator is not enough

A billionaireʼs passport was taken from his own plane. Within a year, his gold was sold to Kadyrovʼs man at a 42% discount

On July 5, 2025, a $50 million “Bombardier” — the private jet of Russian oligarch Konstantin Strukov — was parked on the runway of Chelyabinsk Airport. The owner of “Yuzhuralzolot” (one of the largest gold mining companies in Russia) was already sitting in the cabin. The plane was supposed to fly to Turkey in a few minutes.

According to an interlocutor of Le Monde investigators, Strukov had no intention of returning to Russia. But at the last moment, “Rosaviatsia” canceled the flight — a message was received that the plane had been arrested. Bailiffs boarded the plane and took Strukovʼs passport.

At that time, the migration service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs had already canceled the document, and the court forbade the businessman from leaving the country.

Strukov publicly insisted that he was not going to flee, his employees tried to give him an alibi, saying that he worked in the Moscow office. At the same time, footage published by Russian media literally captured the billionaire in the cabin of the plane next to the bailiffs.

On board a "Bombardier" jet. Bailiffs came to collect Konstantin Strukovʼs passport right on the plane, July 5, 2025. kommersant / Telegram Konstantin Strukov was once one of the richest people in Russia; in early 2025, Forbes estimated his fortune at $1.9 billion. kommersant / Telegram On board a "Bombardier" jet. Bailiffs came to collect Konstantin Strukovʼs passport right on the plane, July 5, 2025. Konstantin Strukov was once one of the richest people in Russia; in early 2025, Forbes estimated his fortune at $1.9 billion. kommersant / Telegram

Strukov was the deputy chairman of the Chelyabinsk parliament and the face of the local United Russia party. The UK added him to the sanctions list as the head of a company that supports the Russian state. Such a solid track record did not help Strukov.

Three days before the unsuccessful flight, security forces searched the offices of “Yuzhuralzolot” and related companies in a case of violation of environmental standards and industrial safety. The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO) demanded that the state transfer shares of “Yuzhuralzolot”, 100% of its management company and shares in nine more of his businesses — from the “Vinogradar” and “VK Satera” wineries to the “Ecomodul” agro-complex and the

“Korkinsky Excavator” and “Wagon Repair Plant”.

Strukov was accused of combining business with parliamentary activities, recording assets in the names of relatives, and transferring profits to "unfriendly" countries. His daughter lived in Switzerland, and the family had businesses in Serbia and Montenegro — a typical biography of the Russian elite suddenly turned into a list of aggravating circumstances.

On July 11, six days after the plane was seized, the court handed over 67.2% of “Yuzhuralzolot” to the state. In June 2026, this package and related assets were put up for auction with a starting price of 162 billion rubles — about $2.2 billion.

After several unsuccessful attempts, a buyer was found. Ruslan Baysarovʼs company paid 93.2 billion rubles (about $1.27 billion), and itʼs 42% less than the initial estimate. Baysarov is considered the man of Chechnyaʼs leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

This is how the Russian conveyor belt has worked in recent years: the prosecutorʼs office finds violations, the court seizes the asset, and the state sells it to the right people.

Vadim Moshkovich listened to Putin in the Kremlin on February 24. Three years later, he was sitting in a cage

On the day of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Putin gathered the largest Russian businessmen in the Kremlin. He had just started the war, the West was preparing sanctions, and the invited oligarchs were explained — the state had made a decision, now they needed help.

Among those present was Vadim Moshkovich — a former senator from the Belgorod region and the founder of “Rusagro” — an agricultural giant and Russiaʼs largest producer of sugar, pork, and sunflower oil. Moshkovich had never opposed the war.

On March 10, 2024, the European Union imposed personal sanctions against him, and Rusagro announced his withdrawal from the management bodies, but Moshkovich retained full control of the company.

In early 2025, the company was forcibly transferred from Cyprus to Russian jurisdiction. Formally, this looked like fulfilling Putinʼs long-standing requirement: to earn money, keep assets, and register companies within the country.

On March 26, 2025, Moshkovich was detained. He was accused of embezzling 30 billion rubles (approximately $360 million) during a 2018 deal with oil producer “Solar Products”, and later charged with bribery. Moshkovich himself pleaded not guilty.

In May 2026, the court transferred 68% of “Rusagro”, which belonged to Moshkovich, his wife, other relatives, and the former director, to the state. The package was valued at 67 billion rubles (approximately $890 million).

At the time of publication, Moshkovich is in pretrial detention, the trial is ongoing, and he faces up to ten years in prison. The man who sat at the same table with Putin on the first day of the invasion now looks at photographers from a glass cage in a Moscow courthouse, holding David Eaglemanʼs book "The Brain" and a bottle of water.

Meshchansky District Court of Moscow. Vadim Moshkovich in a glass cage, March 27, 2025. Суды общей юрисдикции города Москвы / Telegram

Vadim Moshkovich’s story surprised even Elizabeth Schimpfessl, the author of the book “Rich Russians” and a researcher of the Russian oligarchy. Moshkovich did not seem like a person who could cause problems for the Kremlin, Schimpfessl says in a conversation with Babel.

The problem is probably in the asset itself: during the war, agriculture became so important that the authorities no longer had enough cooperation with a loyal owner. They needed direct control.

Traber lived under Putinʼs protection for 30 years. Then he spent 72 days in pre-trial detention, lost four companies — and was released

Ilya Traber from St. Petersburg, nicknamed the Antiquarian, until recently seemed untouchable. In the 1990s, he shared St. Petersburg ports with the Tambov gang, and in May 1996, Vice Mayor Putin signed an order that gave the “Pulkovo” airport fuel complex to the Traber-related company Soveks.

Spain was looking for Traber in a money laundering case involving the Tambov-Malyshev gang, and in the meantime, he was a guest at Putinʼs birthday parties at least twice — in 2004 and 2016.

In June 2026, Traber was unexpectedly arrested in the murder of his former business partner Alexander Petrov. On October 24, 2020, a sniper shot Petrov as he was leaving a sauna at his estate near Vyborg. The investigation lasted more than five years.

Earlier this summer, investigators said that Traberʼs former driver named him as one of the customers, and he went to pre-trial detention. He spent 72 days there. During that time, he withdrew from four strategic companies and lost his stake in Primorsky UPK, a deep-sea terminal project near Primorsky that would handle up to 70 million tons of cargo per year.

Its estimated value of 348 billion rubles is about $4.1 billion. On the evening of August 27, Traber was released from the pre-trial detention center due to his health, and on August 31, the case against him was closed, the investigation stated that the businessman was not involved in the crime.

Ilya Traber has long been considered a close associate of Putin. Basmanny District Court, Moscow, June 17, 2026. Суды общей юрисдикции города Москвы / Telegram

The owners of “Makfa” offered to give a billion to the war every year. The company was taken away anyway

Sometimes businessmen themselves name the price they are willing to pay for the right to remain owners. In March 2024, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office began the nationalization of “Makfa”, Russiaʼs largest pasta manufacturer, and 26 related companies.

Their beneficiaries were accused of running a business while simultaneously working in government, and therefore the assets had a "corrupt origin". The group included flour, cereal, bread, and agricultural producers, including “Pershy Khlibokombinat”, “Smak”, “Nova Pyatirichka”, “Dolgovske”, “Chelyabinskoblgaz”, “Arkom”, and “Kalanchatsky Bread Products Combine”.

The agency estimated their total value at 46 billion rubles (about $505 million). Formally, the shares were registered mainly in the names of relatives, but the prosecutorʼs office insisted that the ultimate beneficiaries and actual owners remained former Chelyabinsk governor Mikhail Yuryevich and former State Duma deputy Vadim Belousov.

Yuryevich lives in London, Belousov disappeared in 2022, his whereabouts are currently unknown, and they are both wanted in Russia.

So that the owners of “Makfa” did not have time to sell or rewrite the property before the court decision, their accounts and assets were seized, the seizure limit was set at a fantastic 100 trillion rubles, or approximately $1.1 trillion.

This was more than 2000 times higher than the 46 billion rubles at which the prosecutorʼs office estimated their entire business. But the business was even more than all the rubles in the Russian economy — at that time there were 99.4 trillion of them.

No one demanded that the owners be charged 100 trillion — this figure allowed the bailiffs to block any property found within its limits. At the time, lawyers assumed that they simply entered the largest amount allowed by the program into the documents.

On the eve of the courtʼs decision, the owners offered the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and “Rosmayno” a settlement agreement. They were ready to pay the state 10 billion rubles — about $110 million, buy back part of their own companyʼs shares, and continue to transfer another billion rubles — about $11 million — annually for "charitable purposes related to the special military operation".

The state did not agree. On May 8, the court seized “Makfa” and related assets, and two months later the “Rosselkhozbank” structure took over their management. Later, the bank became the owner of “Makfa”, the “Kuban-Vino” wine producer, the “Ariant” agroholding with vineyards and pig farms, and other food enterprises.

“Rosselkhozbank” is formally state-owned, but researchers from “Cedar” and “Novaya Gazeta Evropa” attribute it to the sphere of influence of the Patrushev family: Dmitry Patrushev, the son of the former Secretary of the Security Council and now Putinʼs aide Nikolai Patrushev, headed this bank in 2010-2018, and is now the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.

The proposal from the former owners of "Makfa" to pay a tax on war every year fits perfectly into the usual model for Russian oligarchs — to spend part of their wealth to protect the rest. This is how Elizabeth Schimpfessl explains their behavior.

According to her, there is no single psychological portrait of a Russian oligarch, but in interviews with them, the conviction of oneʼs own exclusivity and the constant fear that someone will take away what has been acquired repeatedly appeared.

She refers to the definition of political scientist Jeffrey Winters — an oligarch is a very rich person who spends part of his resources to protect the rest. In Putinʼs Russia, such an insurance premium is donations to the so-called new territories, projects needed by the Kremlin, and demonstrative loyalty. After a certain level of wealth, the main thing in life becomes not comfort, but increasing money and the fear of losing it.

Therefore, even those who could leave and live in the West with some of their capital continue to play by the rules of a system that can rob them at any moment.

How many private assets has the Russian state already seized? There is no exact figure, and it benefits the Kremlin

Russia does not have a single register of nationalized property. Some cases are heard in private, the value of enterprises is calculated using different methods, and a formal change of owner does not always mean that control has actually passed to him. Therefore, assessments vary.

Moscow-based corporate law firm NSP estimated that the state seized 102 private assets worth 3.9 trillion rubles (about $50 billion) between February 2022 and June 2025. This year’s study by Cedar, an independent Russian Data and Research Center, puts the total assets seized by the state at 4.99 trillion rubles (about $59 billion).

At the same time, the Kremlin has expanded its toolkit. Most often, the prosecutorʼs office finds the "corruption origin" of a business — 67 out of more than 170 lawsuits. In other cases, it reviews privatization after thirty years, declares the enterprise strategic, finds the owner a foreign passport, or accuses him of financing Ukraine.

In 60% of lawsuits for the seizure of assets, no criminal cases were initiated against the former owners. The majority prefer to give up the property voluntarily and not contact the security forces.

From August 2026, sometimes even a court order is not needed to seize assets for the benefit of the state. On August 24, Putin signed a decree (which immediately came into force) that allows the state to take over management of critical infrastructure if the owner, in the opinion of the authorities, has not sufficiently protected it from Ukrainian drones or is too slow to restore it after a strike.

The definition of “critical infrastructure” includes energy, industry, transport, logistics, communications, and any other facility important for “economic stability”. That is, any big business.

There are 25 large family dynasties in Russian power. And confiscated companies go to the old Putin elite

Unlike the 1990s, the current redistribution of property is not creating a generation of new oligarchs. The most valuable assets are mostly going to large state corporations and the old Putin elite.

“Novaya Gazeta Evropa” separately investigated the 50 largest nationalized companies that still officially remained in “Rosmayno”. At least eleven of them were headed by people from Arkady Rotenbergʼs structures, and ten more were managers associated with Dmitry Patrushev.

The assets are not distributed randomly, but by industry.

Sometimes an asset goes to a formally private new favorite. For example, the state sold Russia’s largest car dealer “Rolf” for 34.8 billion rubles — about $400 million — to the company of Umar Kremlyov (the head of the International Boxing Association). He is said to be a friend and business partner of Alexei Rubezhny, the head of Putin’s security service.