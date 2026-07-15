The case of the murder of the Moseychuk brothers: the court sent the commander of the 155th brigade to pre-trial detention. The details of what the investigation, the brigade commander Stanislav Luchanov and his defense say

Who is Stanislav Luchanov?

Luchanov is almost 46 years old, he was born in the Dnipropetrovsk region, in the village of Andriyivka near Pokrovsk. In the early 1990s, he graduated from a military school, served in the 93rd brigade, and was quickly discharged from the army with the rank of captain. After the start of the full-scale invasion, he served in the 23rd mechanized brigade. Then he commanded the 210th separate territorial defense battalion, which in 2026 was reoriented to unmanned systems and actually subordinated to the 425th assault regiment "Skelya".

Luchanov headed the regimentʼs headquarters. It was from this position that he was appointed to lead the 155th brigade in February of this year. Military Bohdan Krotevych says that the 155th brigade and several other brigades are directly subordinate to "Skelya". Luchanov has three minor children. His wife is from Kalynivka (Bila Tserkva district), the village where the Moseychuk brothers were kidnapped. The couple lived there.

Commander of the 21st Corps Valeriy Kurach presents Stanislav Luchanov (left) with the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, 1st degree, May 23, 2026. 155 ОМБр

What does the investigation say?

According to prosecutors from the Bila Tserkva Specialized Prosecutorʼs Office, in June 2026, Luchanov decided to kidnap and deprive the two Moseychuk brothers of their freedom. The prosecutors do not specify the motive, but the media reported that before that there had been a conflict between the brothers and Luchanovʼs wife.

The men allegedly rode motorcycles around the village and woke up her child — Luchanov decided to punish them and involve eight soldiers from his brigade in this: Ruslan Dmytruk, Andriy Zayts, Oleksandr Pertsula, Vyacheslav Artamonov, Bohdan Shurko, Maksym Mykytenko, Roman Kozak and Serhiy Kolomiyets. Seven of them are soldiers, Bohdan Shurko is the brigadeʼs chief sergeant.

The investigation says that they learned about Luchanovʼs intentions in the second half of June, he ordered them to distribute roles among themselves and lead the preparation for the abduction of the brothers.

The Moseychuk brothers: far left — Maksym, far right — Roman. Facebook

On the night of June 27, all eight arrived in Kalynivka and climbed into the estate of the Moseychuk brothers. After that, Andriy Zayets showed the brothers a firearm and shot twice, wounding Roman Moseychuk in the leg.

According to the prosecutor, Zayets did this to intimidate and overcome the resistance of the brothers. After that, they were tied hand and foot, blindfolded, put in Mercedes Vito and Mitsubishi cars and taken to the location of the 155th brigade near Poltava. The brothers were kept there until July 1, 2026.

On July 1, Luchanov ordered battalion commander Oleksiy Dolholenko, who had not participated in the kidnapping, to kill the brothers in order to cover up the crime. The investigation insists that it was Luchanov who decided where and how the men should be killed. Dolholenko, according to the prosecutor, indicated that he received the order from Luchanov.

In 2024, Dolholenko was awarded the Silver Cross. At that time, he was the commander of a reconnaissance platoon in "Skelya". Урядовий кур'єр

That same day, Dolholenko took the brothers to the training ground one by one — first Maxim, then Roman. He followed the same pattern: he led each of them away from the car under the pretext that they would have to walk to their destination, and then shot them in the head. He killed Maxim with several shots, and shot Roman 8 times, in the head and upper body.

After that, he buried both bodies in a previously dug pit. According to him, Dolholenko reported the work done to Luchanov.

The main evidence of the investigation is the testimony of the suspects, who spoke about their role and the organizer, the testimony of other witnesses, a search report in the apartment of one of the participants in the crime, where grenades, cartridges, fuses and other ammunition were seized, another search report, as a result of which mobile phones were seized.

It is unknown who this search was conducted on, the court only noted that it was conducted in Balakliya. The judge noted that Dolholenko, Kozak, Mykytenko and Dmytruk refused to testify.

Arguing the need to send Luchanov to pre-trial detention, the prosecutor said that after his subordinates began to be detained, he changed phones, changed cars, left the unit, and changed his place of residence.

Separately, the prosecutor noted that none of Luchanovʼs subordinates had ever been to Kalynivka before and knew anyone there. That is, they had no personal motive to kill their brothers.

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What Luchanov and his defense say

Stanislav Luchanov was represented at the hearing by lawyer Denys Lysov. One of his key arguments was that during the events the prosecutor is talking about, Luchanov was on vacation, the duties of the commander were performed by another person, therefore, Luchanov could not give orders to his subordinates.

This is a weak argument, since we are not talking about combat orders and formal orders, but about informal relationships that remain regardless of whether the commander is on vacation or not.

Luchanov himself says that there was no conflict between his wife and brothers. Three days before the “events”, he was at home in Kalynivka and spent half a day there. Luchanov admitted that he then made a remark to a “young person” about a motorcycle.

“My little son, who is three months old, was sleeping. I got out and simply asked him not to ride without an exhaust stack,” Luchanov said. He did not give the boy’s last name, only specifying that it was the younger son of a saleswoman at a local store.

Lawyer Lysov also insists that there is no mention of Luchanov in the materials of the motion for a preventive measure: allegedly, during interrogations, seven of his subordinates said that they were given instructions by the brigadeʼs senior sergeant Bohdan Shurko, who, according to Lysov, refused to testify.

At the same time, the judge said that the protocol of Shurkoʼs interrogation is in the case. Lysov also noted that some witnesses noted that the commander of the 155th brigade was soldier Vyacheslav Artamonov.

Lysov believes that the shot in the leg of Roman Moseychuk could have been an excess of the perpetrator. According to him, soldier Andriy Zayets and others allegedly explained that they shot to scare away the dog that the brothers had. Allegedly, the bullet could have ricocheted and hit the leg, and then they got scared and took the brothers to the training ground.

In court, Luchanov stated that he was ready to cooperate with the investigation. However, the judge reported that he refused to voluntarily provide fingerprints and DNA samples.

The judge chose a preventive measure for Luchanov. Detention in the Lukyanivka pre-trial detention center for 60 days, until September 10 inclusive. The issue of possible bail was not discussed, when it comes to such serious crimes, it is impossible.