“Okhmatdyt” was shelled almost a year ago, and the restoration of one of the buildings has only just begun. How are the funds raised for the hospital being spent? Babel has collected everything what is known

The missile strike on “Okhmatdyt” damaged four buildings.

The toxicological building was the most damaged — the explosion destroyed part of the building. In the new medical and diagnostic building, the facade, windows were knocked out, the ventilation, ceilings and 12 departments were damaged. In the surgical building, almost all windows were destroyed, several departments, the intensive care unit and the operating room were damaged. The transformer substation was also affected — this led to power outages throughout the hospital.

After the shelling, the main task was to restore the new medical and diagnostic building — thatʼs where the main work of the hospital takes place. At the same time, a tender was announced for its renovation. However, by June 2025, only emergency and preparatory work had been completed.

Plan of the territory of the “Okhmatdyt” hospital. «Babel'»

The full renovation was delayed, in part, due to the scandal surrounding the results of the first tender.

It was reported by the charitable foundation "Okhmatdyt — Healthy Childhood" (OHC), since at that time the hospital did not yet have the technical ability to conduct purchases independently. The tender was placed not through the state system "Prozorro", but on the commercial platform “Zakupki.Prom”.

To declare the competition, the hospital had to preliminarily estimate the cost of the work. But they did not have time to do it qualitatively in a few days, so the winner was chosen not by the lowest price, but by the sum of points according to various criteria. Among the 14 participants, the company "Bud-technologies" won with the amount of 307 million hryvnias — two other offers were more expensive, and the rest were much cheaper.

When the winner of the competition became known, his application was analyzed by "Nashi Hroshi". The publication came to the conclusion that it had inflated prices and the scope of work. Because of this and the public outcry, the tender was canceled. The Ministry of Health promised to declare a new tender — this time through "Prozorro" according to the usual procedure.

The day of signing the contract for the major repair of the medical and diagnostic building of "Okhmatdyt", June 6, 2025. In the photo (from left to right): Edem Adamanov — Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine; Oleksandr Urin — Head of the Commission on the Reorganization of the National Childrenʼs Hospital; Yevhen Vember — Head of the "Okhmatdyt — Healthy Childhood" Foundation; Solomia Vitvitska — Head of the Supervisory Board of the Foundation; Volodymyr Dukhovych — Head of the contractor company "Riola Module LTD". Facebook

At the same time, the “Okhmatdyt — Healthy Childhood” Foundation, whose accounts received 378 million hryvnias, could not transfer this money to the hospital without an official request or agreement. This led to misunderstandings between the foundation and the hospital. The Minister of Health dismissed the hospital director and created a Council to restore “Okhmatdyt”.

On April 30, 2025, the Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko reported that restoration work was beginning.

A new tender was held on May 23 through the “Prozorro” system. The company “Riola-Modul” won with a bid of almost 293 million hryvnias. The estimate was checked both at the hospital and by the independent engineering company Eptisa.

An agreement has now been signed between the hospital, the “Okhmatdyt — Healthy Childhood” Foundation, and the “Riola-Modul” company. Everything is being done according to the rules: the company must renovate the new building, and the foundation pays for it with money that people donated after the attack in July 2024. Also, all decisions are controlled by the “Okhmatdyt” Restoration Council.

2

The renovation of the new building of “Okhmatdyt” will cost 293 million hryvnias — 70 million less than expected.

On June 9, the “Prozorro” system signed a contract for the overhaul of the new medical and diagnostic building of the “Okhmatdyt” hospital. The winner of the tender was Riola-Modul LLC, which offered the most favorable price. The expected cost was over 367 million, so the savings amount to over 70 million hryvnias. The saved funds are planned to be directed to other areas of the hospitalʼs restoration and operation.

The new building of "Okhmatdyt", which suffered from the Russian attack. Facebook

The Charitable Foundation "Okhmatdyt — Healthy Childhood", which finances the project, explains that "Riola-Modul" has already worked on this object. The company has leftover materials purchased before the full-scale invasion, and is well aware of the features of the building. This allowed to reduce the cost of the work.

Renovation work has already begun: the primary task is to close the facade of the medical and diagnostic building before winter.

Construction work began immediately after receiving the permit on June 9. The first stage is to close the facade and restore damaged structures. The foundation emphasizes that it is critically important to do this before the start of the winter period so that the building does not remain open.

In parallel, preparations for internal work are underway. Since the hospital is operating, repair crews are entering the premises gradually, where doctors can temporarily vacate their offices. This complicates the work, but all actions are coordinated with the hospital management.

Roman Lobay, a member of the board of the "Okhmatdyt — Healthy Childhood" Foundation, near the new building of "Okhmatdyt".

The medical and diagnostic building is to be renovated by the end of 2025.

According to the terms of the contract, all work must be completed by December 31, 2025. The OHC fund says that during the renovation, they may change the design documentation — this often happens at such facilities. But the contractor promises that the price of the renovation will not exceed the amount of the contract, and in some cases it may even be cheaper.

The fund pays not only for repairs, but also for technical supervision — about 2 million hryvnias, as well as for authorʼs supervision — 1.5 million. In total, 296.5 million hryvnias have been allocated for the project under current contracts. If additional work arises, their payment will be considered separately.

3

What happens to other damaged objects?

The toxicology building suffered the most from the shelling.

The hospital explains that this building has the status of an architectural monument, so it is not just about its repair, but about a full-fledged restoration. It may take more than a year to prepare the relevant design documentation, so the main task now is to protect the building from further destruction.

To do this, it is temporarily preserved — that is, the structures are closed and strengthened to prevent further damage. A contract for such work has already been signed with the company "Spetsservice" — the cost is 4.58 million hryvnias. Financing is provided through the “United 24” platform.

The toxicology building, which suffered the most from the shelling. Facebook Getty Images / «Babel'» The toxicology building, which suffered the most from the shelling. Facebook; Getty Images / «Babel'»

The surgical building has suffered serious damage inside.

Two options are being considered — reconstruction or complete dismantling with the construction of a new building. There have been no expenses for this building yet: the preparatory stage is underway — a technical inspection has been conducted, a medical task has been formulated, and a project for future work is being developed by an international company with the support of the World Bank.

The facade and windows of the administrative building are damaged.

The building is also an architectural monument. The interior remains suitable for work, but the building is not currently in use. At this stage, the scientific and design documentation is being coordinated with the Department of Cultural Heritage Protection of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA). In May 2025, a tender for conservation work was declared, which will be financed by the “United 24” platform (estimated cost — 867 thousand hryvnias).

The shelling completely destroyed the transformer substation in “Okhmatdyt”.

To ensure that the hospital could continue operating, DTEK power engineers quickly installed three mobile substations and connected 29 cables. This allowed electricity to be restored to all buildings.

Power engineers, together with the State Emergency Service, restored power to "Okhmatdyt" within 24 hours after receiving permission to begin work.

A project for the construction of a new substation is currently being prepared — a contract for this has already been signed with the company "IC Ukrenergo" for the amount of UAH 2.41 million. The necessary equipment has already been delivered and is stored on the territory of the hospital. After the project preparation is completed, they plan to announce a tender for the construction of a new substation from scratch.

However, full-fledged repair work is underway only in the new medical and diagnostic building.

According to the “Okhmatdyt” hospital, a little more than 21 million hryvnias have now been spent on restoration from funds collected by the hospital itself, 4.6 million hryvnias through the “United 24” platform, and more than 10 million hryvnias from the “Tabletochki” charity foundation.

In a comment to Babel, the “Tabletochki” Foundation clarified the amount allocated for restoration work. From the day of the shelling until the end of 2024, the Foundation collected 104 million hryvnias. Of this amount, it has already spent almost 61 million on assistance to the hospital and patients. Of this amount, about a third went to emergency work, repairs and hospital infrastructure, and the rest was used to purchase medicines, consumables, and provide patients with housing, food, and essential items.

Attack on "Okhmatdyt": civilians, military, and rescuers clear the rubble. Serhij Melnychenko / «Бабель»