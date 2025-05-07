The Armed Forces of Ukraine are (probably) advancing in the Kursk region near the Russian village of Tyotkino.

In early May, reports emerged of a new operation by the Ukrainian Defense Forces near the village of Tyotkino in the Glushkovo district of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. According to Russian sources, Ukrainian units first carried out a raid — they destroyed several bridges over the Seim River and attacked Russian positions. The operation is believed to have begun on the night of May 4-5.

Kursk direction, May 6, 2025. «Babel'»

According to Russian military sources, after the bridges were blown up, Ukrainian forces brought in armored groups: firstly, they brought in demining vehicles to clear passages in the minefields, followed by armored vehicles with airborne assault units. In addition, they claim that the Ukrainian Armed Forces operate in mobile groups on ATVs and are making extensive use of drones to intercept Russian logistics in the area. The same sources also report that Ukrainian forces are trying to break through to the village of Novyi Put, which is located approximately 10 km from Glushkovo and 17 km east of Tyotkino.

On May 6, a Russian regional channel reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had allegedly attacked the outskirts of Tyotkino. Witnesses also noted that Ukrainian FPV drones were seen over the village.

The Ukrainian forcesʼ goal is likely to expand the front and complicate the enemyʼs logistics in order to stop its breakthrough into the Sumy region. So far, there is no evidence that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have penetrated deep into Russian territory. Most likely, these are raid operations that force the enemy to redistribute forces.

The Ukrainian side has not officially confirmed these actions, but the General Staff reported that the Ukrainian Air Force struck Tyotkino — according to them, there was a hideout for Russian drone operators. Tyotkino is located almost on the border with Ukraine, only 10 km from the nearest Ukrainian villages of Vorozhba and Bilopillia. Due to the threat of hostilities, the Sumy Regional Military Administration recently reported the evacuation of civilians from these villages.

According to Russian military experts, three scenarios are possible in the Kursk region.

The first option is short raids by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, during which they destroy bridges and strike enemy positions. Such actions, according to Russian military experts, will not lead to a deep breakthrough, but will force the Russian command to transfer reserves, which will distract them from other directions.

The second option is for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to gain a foothold and strike from the south and southwest, trying to close the ring around Glushkovo. However, without proper support, the advanced Ukrainian groups allegedly risk being isolated under pressure from Russian forces.

The third option is that the current activity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the border zone is viewed as an attempt to distract the attention of the Russian command. In this case, the main blow could be delivered in another region, and the raids are aimed at preventing the creation of the so-called security zone on the border with Sumy region.

According to Russian sources, the main role is played by the geographical location of Tyotkino. If the Armed Forces of Ukraine manage to take control of the settlement, they will have operational space in several directions:

to the Seim River, an important logistical route;

to the flank and rear of Russian defensive positions between Glushkovo and Sumy region.

Thus, Tyotkino is not just a border village with a pre-war population of over 3 000 people, but a potentially important bridgehead for Ukrainian forces. Control of it could complicate Russian logistics, expand the offensive zone, and create additional pressure on Russiaʼs defense lines.