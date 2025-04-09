According to open sources, Russian forces have crossed the Ukrainian border near the village of Novenke. They are now advancing south and have already captured the village of Basivka. From there, the enemy is seeking to reach the main supply route of Sumy — Yunakivka — Sudzha. In addition, the enemy has apparently managed to create a number of small indentations (up to 1 km deep) into Ukrainian territory, as well as in a wider area from Zhuravka to Volodymyrivka. «Babel'»

Oleksandr Syrsky talks about how the idea of the Kursk operation came about

Since the spring of 2024, the Russian command has been preparing a major offensive — they planned to capture Kharkiv and the Sumy region. The General Staff had information that the attack would begin in May. Oleksandr Syrsky reported this to the president and transferred brigades from the training grounds to the border.

The basis of the Russian strike group was to be the recently created 44th Army Corps, numbering up to 160 thousand people. But when the Ukrainian troops advanced to the state border, they forced the enemy to act in advance: in early May, he threw into battle the forces that had already been deployed. These are about 46 thousand people in the Belgorod area and 23-26 thousand in the Sumy direction.

The offensive was unsuccessful: in the Kharkiv region, the enemy got bogged down in battles for Vovchansk, advanced only 9 km in the Liptsy area, after which it was thrown back 2 km. The Russians suffered significant losses, transferred forces from the Sumy direction and lost the initiative there. At the same time, the Russian Federation launched a strategic offensive along almost the entire front line. It attacked Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kupyansk, Lyman, Zaporizhzhia.

Then the Ukrainian command had the idea to launch a counteroffensive precisely where the enemy had weakened its defenses, that is, in the Sumy direction. There, he had only the troops covering the border and some rear units left. Therefore, on August 6, the Kursk operation began.