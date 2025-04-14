Stories

By striking Sumy, the Russians violated three basic principles of warfare and committed a war crime. And it doesnʼt matter whether the military was awarded there or not. A brief explainer

Oksana Kovalenko
Kateryna Kobernyk
Sumy after the Russian attack on April 13.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

On the morning of April 13, 2025, Russia struck the center of Sumy with two ballistic missiles. 35 people were killed, including two children aged 17 and 12, and another 117 people were injured. Within a few hours, Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin and MP Maryana Bezuhla said that the Russians had struck the city because they had information about a gathering of soldiers — at that time, one of the brigades of the Territorial Defence Forces was being awarded in Sumy. According to Semenikhin, the award was initiated by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artyukh. In a comment to Suspilne, Artyukh confirmed the fact of the award, but said that it was not his idea, and he was just invited there. The command did not officially confirm the information about the award. Meanwhile, on April 14, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that it had struck a legitimate military target — the meeting place of the command of the operational-tactical group (OTG) "Siversk". Babel correspondent and lawyer Oksana Kovalenko explains why this is not true, and why the Russians committed another war crime. But the final decision on this will be made by the court.

The rules of war are spelled out in the Geneva Conventions. During wars, both sides must do everything to ensure that as few civilians as possible suffer. There are three basic principles that the military must take into account so that their actions are not qualified as war crimes. These principles are related and must be considered together. The Russians violated all of them.

The principle of distinction.

The parties must clearly distinguish between military and civilian objects. Attacking civilians is prohibited. A civilian object can become a legitimate military target when it is used by military personnel, but only if at that moment they are making an effective contribution to the hostilities. Simply put, what happens there significantly affects the war. The same cannot be said about military awards.

The principle of proportionality.

The military advantage gained as a result of the attack must outweigh the damage caused to civilians and objects. The Russian Ministry of Defense tried to convince that Russia adhered to this principle and struck the command of the OTG "Siversk", so at least 60 servicemen. In fact, several sources of Babel in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and security agencies stated that the OTG did not hold its meetings at the site of the missile strike either on the day of the strike or before. All that is known is the death of the commander of the 27th brigade Yuriy Yula. Moreover, 35 civilians died.

Precautionary principle.

The attacking party must choose its weapons with the utmost care to minimize harm to civilians. The Russians used a ballistic missile with cluster munitions for their attack. The purpose of such weapons is to kill and injure as many people as possible in the area of impact. Moreover, the Russians once again used the prohibited tactic of a double strike — the missiles arrived several minutes apart, when people came to the aid of those injured by the first missile.