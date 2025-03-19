The future Chancellor of Germany is changing the Constitution to invest hundreds of billions in the defense industry. “Rheinmetall” is preparing to absorb them — and is building factories in Ukraine

Friedrich Merz has not yet become chancellor, but he has already almost pushed through parliament a historic project for Germany.

He plans to spend €500 billion on infrastructure projects: €100 billion will go to a climate and economic transformation fund, another €100 billion will go to investments by federal state governments, and €300 billion will go directly to the German government. Most of this money will go to defense.

To this end, the coalition in the Bundestag, which Merz assembled, yesterday approved amendments to the German Constitution. The point is that in 2009, a so-called debt brake was introduced there: the German budget deficit cannot exceed 0.35% of GDP. Now an exception will be made for defense spending. To get the necessary number of votes, Merz cooperated with the Social Democrats and the Greens. He deliberately did this right now: in the next convocation of the Bundestag, which will meet on March 25, the far-right and left-wing parties will have enough votes to block the changes to the Constitution. Merzʼs plans were supported by 513 deputies in the vote. The document still needs to be approved by the upper house of parliament, the Bundesrat.

Friedrich Merz votes for constitutional changes and a massive defense spending plan, March 2025. Getty Images / «Babel'»

“Germany is back,” Merz says. Defense spending exceeding 1% of GDP will be exempt from all fiscal restrictions. This applies to combating cyberattacks, strengthening intelligence, investing in the defense industry, and “aiding countries that have been attacked”.

Of course, he means primarily Ukraine.

The obvious and main beneficiary of German and European rearmament is the “Rheinmetall” concern.

It is one of the largest manufacturers of weapons and ammunition in Europe. The concernʼs CEO Armin Papperger believes that European NATO member states could increase their defense spending to almost a trillion euros. Rheinmetall claims about a quarter of this money.