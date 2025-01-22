Who is Oleksandr Shelest?

Shelest is 36 years old, he is from Lysychansk city of the Luhansk region. In 2009 he graduated from the Faculty of Ukrainian Philology of Luhansk Taras Shevchenko National University. In the same year he became the host of the news, the morning show "Pidyom" and the quiz show "Vash Khod" of the Luhansk Regional Television and Radio Company.

Announcement of the morning show "Pidyom" with Alexander Shelest and his co-host Darya Nashchokina.

In February 2014, Shelest was the host of a separatist rally in Luhansk, thanks to which the south and east were supposed to secede from Ukraine, and called on the crowd to shout: "We support the referendum!" Shelest later made excuses and said that it was a call for decentralization, and the rally took place because "many territories" did not agree with the Maidan protests in Kyiv.

In 2015, Shelest became the editor-in-chief of socio-political programs on the LOT channel. He continued to host the show "Pydyom" and other programs, such as the TV quiz show "Native Ukraine". In 2017, LOT changed its name to "UA:Donbas", and a year later Shelest became the channelʼs line producer. In May 2018, Shelest commented on journalism in Luhansk region on Hromadske Radio. He changed his rhetoric — he called for European values and said that the media should adhere to standards and protect freedom.

Oleksandr Shelest hosts the TV quiz show "Native Ukraine" on the channel "UA:Donbas", 2017.

Shelest works on TV channels that have been sanctioned

In December 2018, Shelest got a job at Viktor Medvedchukʼs NewsOne TV channel. On it, he hosted news programs, the program "Ukrainian Format. Afterword" and the socio-political project "Shelest Show", where invited experts discussed current events. In each episode, they criticized the current government and promoted Medvedchuk and the OPzZh party. For example, in December 2021, guests mentioned the pressure the government put on Medvedchuk. In his final speech, Shelest concluded that "the regime is not moving along democratic rails."

Shelest in the studio of the NewsOne TV channel. Facebook Shelest with guests on his show on the NewsOne TV channel. One of them is professor and "expert of a wide range of fields" Mykyta Vasylenko. "Babel" analyzed his statements and predictions of revolutions. Facebook Shelest in the studio of the NewsOne TV channel. Shelest with guests on his show on the NewsOne TV channel. One of them is professor and "expert of a wide range of fields" Mykyta Vasylenko. "Babel" analyzed his statements and predictions of revolutions. Facebook

Guest commentators also spread pro-Russian theses on Shelest’s programs. In October 2020, pseudo-experts Valentyn Zemlyansky and Oleksandr Lazarev said that the parliament and President Zelenskyy were doing nothing to resolve the “conflict in Donbas.” In another episode, Lazarev said that Ukraine was under the influence of the United States and could become their colony if no action was taken.

In February 2021, when the National Security and Defence Council imposed sanctions on NewsOne, former employees of Medvedchukʼs channels launched the TV and YouTube channel "First Independent". It is not known exactly what programs Shelest hosted, because the channel only worked for an hour and a half, the NSDC imposed sanctions on it the next day. YouTube blocked "First Independent" several times, and in February 2022 removed its account from the platform. At the end of 2021, Shelest switched to the Politeka YouTube channel.

Shelest in the studio of the First Independent TV channel. Facebook Shelest in the studio of the Politeka YouTube channel. Facebook Shelest in the studio of the First Independent TV channel. Shelest in the studio of the Politeka YouTube channel. Facebook

Shelest launches its own platform for pseudo-experts

In August 2022, Shelest began posting interviews on his own YouTube channel, "Aleksandr Shelest" (in Russian). His first guests were astrologer Vlad Ross, Russian opposition politician Gennady Gudkov, and pseudo-political scientists and Medvedchuk loyalists Mykhailo Chaplyga and Oleg Posternak.

The channel currently has 777,000 subscribers, and all of its videos have garnered nearly 450 million views. According to analytics site Social Blade, an average of 13,000 users subscribe to his channel each month, and his videos garner over 15 million views. The host also has a backup channel, “SHELEST. Accents,” with 182,000 subscribers. He reposts some of the shows from the main channel to it — there are now over 2,000 of them, and they have garnered nearly 55 million views.

Most of Shelestʼs guests are pseudo-experts. “Babel” has already written about many of them. These are Roman Svitan, Rostyslav Kravets, Oleg Soskin, Igor Mosiychuk, Fikret Shabanov, Plamen Paskov, Mykhailo Chaplyga, Mykyta Vasylenko, Yuriy Shvets, Gennady Balashov, and Valery Solovey.

The most popular interview on the main channel was watched 2.4 million times. In it, “Canadian expert” Fikret Shabanov (actually a conspiracy theorist from Azerbaijan) convinces Shelest that “the Saxons and Beijing” will divide the world in three months. The host only asks questions to clarify the details of the prediction.

Shelest does not contradict his guests, he just nods his head and sometimes smiles. He agrees with all the guests, even if they contradict each other. For example, the host agrees with Shabanov, who denies that “America is fighting Russia with Ukrainian hands,” and with Chaplyga, who believes it.

Shelest spreads conspiracy theories and pro-Russian theses

Shelest also often spreads pro-Russian theses and conspiracy theories to incite pseudo-experts into emotional conversation. Here are some of his quotes from various broadcasts:

“Babel” wrote to Shelest to find out why he invites pseudo-experts on air and why he makes such statements. He has not yet responded to our request.



