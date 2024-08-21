Who is Plamen Paskov?

Plamen Paskov is a 59-year-old Bulgarian veterinarian. After receiving a diploma in veterinary medicine, Paskov treated animals for ten years in Dimitrovgrad, where he comes from. In 2000, he moved to Moscow.

According to Paskov (and this is an unreliable source), he created "veterinary clinic management software" that became very popular in Bulgaria. Thanks to this, he received an invitation from a "big veterinary clinic in Moscow" and moved to Russia.

There, according to his own words, he worked in management positions in Russian companies, where he implemented his own ANDIAG software. In 2013, he criticized the Russian bureaucracy and said that he wanted to return to Bulgaria, although he would "lose part of his business." In the end, Plaskov stayed in Russia, and in 2016 he said that "the business is so successful that it is indecent to say how much."

Political career

In 2015, in the elections of the mayor of Dimitrovgrad, Paskov, while in Moscow, received approximately 1% of the vote. That is, he was supported by 394 people. In the presidential elections in 2016 — 0.26% (10 000 voters).

In pre-election interviews, Paskov said that he "sincerely envies Russia and Russians for the current president [Vladimir Putin]" and believes that it is Russia, and not the "US-occupier" that is Bulgariaʼs ally. He also mentioned that he was reading a book by Andriy Fursov, a Russian under-sanctioned historian who believes in the ideology of "Eurasianism".

In 2017 and 2021, Paskov ran for the Bulgarian Parliament, in 2019 for the European Parliament from the pro-Russian party "Vazrazhdane". Its goal is for the country to leave the EU and NATO and become part of Russia. In 2022, Paskov ran for parliament from the "Just Bulgaria" coalition, which planned to restore diplomatic relations with Russia. All attempts of Paskov to make a career in politics failed.

Pre-election poster of the "Vazrazhdane" party with Plamen Paskov, 2021. Facebook

Conspirology

Plaskov called the coronavirus epidemic a "global operation of COVID-19", because several countries simultaneously and on the "significant fatal Bartholomewʼs night on Friday the 13th" informed that they would introduce quarantine. In fact, of the countries he listed, only the Bulgarian government informed about this on the "year date".

In one of the interviews, Plaskov suggested that the coronavirus is a biological weapon created in a laboratory to exterminate the Han people. In another interview, he said that the "global special operation" was planned back in 2010 by the "collective clan of the Rockefeller Foundation" in order to reduce the population of the Earth.

Plaskov insists that world leaders like Bill Gates want to wipe out two-thirds of humanity. To achieve the goal, the UN must destroy 350 000 people every day — for this, the organization encourages abortions and carries out forced sterilization, for example, adding special medications to "mass drinks."

And even in the summer of 2020, Plaskov stated that vaccination against the coronavirus is harmful and unnecessary, that people will be vaccinated forcibly and several times. Two years later, at a meeting with Bulgariaʼs health minister, Paskov said that people were dying from vaccines — he had "scientific information about this experimental liquid."

Plamen Paskov says that the COVID-19 epidemic is a manipulation and a lie, at a press conference organized by the "Vazrazhdane" party, 2021. iskra.bg

About the Revolution of Dignity

In 2015, in an interview with the Russian media Pravda.ru, Paskov stated that the Ukrainian revolution of 2014 was a coup, and that the Ukrainian media is completely occupied by an "external colonizer" who "manipulates the consciousness of the people." Therefore, it is not mass media, but MAAD is a means of mass advertising, agitation and disinformation.

About the war in Ukraine

Paskov has no unexpected theories on this topic either. Like Russian propaganda, he says that the West is to blame for everything. The United States and Great Britain agreed to share Russian and Ukrainian resources to pay off their own national debts. To be more precise, the US wants Russia to "remain a shell in a state-like format with the subordinate [American] status omitted."

About Ukrainian refugees in Europe

Paskov does not like Ukrainians and hardly hides it. He says that in the new composition of the European Parliament there are "many Eurosceptics" who are fed up with the "Russophobia and militarism of the globalists sitting in Brussels."

"Propaganda is fading away. Everyone is already sick of treating these Ukrainian refugees [politely], as if they are pampered tourists who want a five-seven-star hotel, not just a roof and food. The excessive demonization of Russia is also disgusting," says Paskov.

About Russian crimes in Buch

In April 2022, on the air of the Bulgarian Eurocom TV channel, Plaskov said that the atrocities in Bucha were staged. He showed a video purportedly from Buchi, in which the film crew is loading bags in the shape of corpses into a truck and one of the "dead" is smoking a cigarette. In fact, this is a video from the filming of the Russian rapperʼs music video, which he published in September 2020.

The video from the filming of the clip of the Russian rapper, which was referred to by Plamen Paskov.

About Volodymyr Zelensky

Paskov often criticizes the President of Ukraine. For example, he says that Zelensky is "obviously not a person of free will" and is unable to fulfill his official duties, because he is "ontrolled from the outside at all levels of these words."

About Western partners

Paskov says that the USA is an unreliable ally. He predicts that the Americans will withdraw €40 billion in military aid, which NATO countries have agreed to allocate for military aid to Ukraine in 2025.

In his opinion, most of the funds will go to the US military-industrial complex, and the rest will "stay on the servers of the financial department of Ukraine for only a few seconds or even milliseconds." Why? It will suddenly turn out that "old interests and debts" must be paid immediately with this money, and they will "leave the territory of Ukraine."

"PASKOV: THE CRASH IS INEVITABLE: Putin has made a DECISION. The main PROBLEM of the Armed Forces. The US is fed up with WAR...". UKRLIFE.TV, 18.08.2024.

About nuclear provocation in Ukraine

Paskov predicts that Great Britain can organize it by the end of 2024. Only Volodymyr Zelensky and a few people from his entourage will be warned about this 10-15 minutes before the explosion, so that "they know what to say and where to run."

As Paskov says, in the West it will be presented as an "unbalanced emotional reaction of Russia" and "they will not drag out the investigation." However, this will not prevent Russia and Ukraine from signing a truce in April 2025, which will last at least until the fall of the same year.

Forecasts regarding the operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region

On August 15, Paskov said that "the final result for the Ukrainian Armed Forces [in the Kursk region] will be deplorable" — the troops will not be able to gain a foothold there and provide logistics, and if they try, they will be destroyed by Russian aviation. In a few days, Paskov changed his mind. Now it will not be easy for the Russians to destroy Ukrainian defense structures in the Kursk region. But this is not a "victory" — the "expert" assures that in Russia the Ukrainian military "behaved disgustingly and bragged about killing civilians."

According to his forecast, Russia will return the Kursk region in the fall or at the end of 2024. During this time, Russia occupies approximately the same amount of territory in Ukraine, Paskov believes.

Paskov and political science

According to the Bulgarian service Radio Liberty, Paskov does not agree with the fact that the media call him a political scientist, virologist or political analyst. He says he tried to prove that he is not a "Bulgarian political scientist", but publications rarely ask how to represent him. At the same time, Paskov continues to comment on world politics and the war in Ukraine on informational YouTube channels and does not mind being called an expert.