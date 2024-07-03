33 “neutral” Russian athletes were admitted to the Olympics in Paris. At least 9 of them go to Crimea, glorify the occupiers and honor Russian generals. Babel investigation

Tamara Dronova, 30 years old

She is a road and track cyclist, a medalist of the Russian championships, as well as a silver medalist of several European championships. Dronova visited the occupied Crimea many times, in particular in 2016 and 2019. She trained and competed there. Dronova does not hide these facts.

"When my son was little, we went to Crimea to train. I removed Sochi and Adler from my options a long time ago — there is a large flow of cars and many dissatisfied drivers," the athlete explained her decision. Even after the full-scale invasion, Dronova regretted that she would not be able to wear a T-shirt with Russian symbols at international competitions.

Tamara Dronova

The Molfar OSINT agency found out that Dronova also worked in the Moscow division of the “Dynamo” sports association. Like the Central Sports Club of the Army, this is a structure of security forces. The "Dynamo" trains the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the FSB, the Foreign Intelligence Service and the Russian Guard. Along with civilian athletes, employees of these structures undergo alternative military service there.

CSKA and "Dynamo" are fighting units of Russian sports In Russia, there are two sports structures created specifically for security forces, the Central Sports Club of the Army (CSKA) and the “Dynamo” association. In them, athletes undergo military service without breaking away from training and competitions. CSKA is subordinate to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and trains the military. The club was also a co-founder of the Russian paramilitary organization “Yunarmiya”. It fully supports the war in Ukraine, and its members take direct part in hostilities. Instead, the "Dynamo" trains the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the FSB, the Foreign Intelligence Service and the Russian Guard. CSKA has sports companies. Athletes who were drafted into the army and those who signed a contract with CSKA after that serve there. A similar structure exists for “Rosguard” in the “Dynamo”. In fact, their sports units are an alternative service for professional athletes. At first, newly recruited athletes undergo a short military course and live in barracks, then they are sent to national team training centers. At this time, they do not have to live in the unit, but they have to train and represent the Ministry of Defense at competitions. This is how they combine sports and military service. For a year of service, athletes can sign a contract with one of the CSKAʼs Olympic sports teams or retire to the reserve. A similar principle applies in the "Dynamo".

Alan Ostaev, 29 years old

He is a classical style wrestler from Ossetia, a two-time champion of Russia, also won at the Spartakiad. He went to a competition in occupied Crimea. In particular, in 2018, Ostaev performed at the All-Russian wrestling tournament in Alushta, which was dedicated to the "Day of the Reunification of Crimea with Russia" and "Day of the All-Crimean Referendum of 2014". The winners, including Ostaev, were awarded by the head of the occupation administration Serhii Aksyonov.

In 2023, Ostaev took part in the tournament in memory of Russian General Kutuzov. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Roman Kutuzov commanded the "1st Army Corps” of the “DPR" and died on June 5, 2022 near Popasna in the Luhansk region.

Alan Ostaev at the tournament in memory of Russian General Kutuzov.

Magomed Murtazaliev, 23 years old

He is a world champion among classical wrestlers under the age of 23, a silver medalist of the European Championship. In 2023, he also participated in the tournament in memory of General Kutuzov.

A representative of the Airborne Forces of the Russian Federation at the tournament in memory of Kutuzov (far right). A representative of the Russian Guard at the tournament in memory of Kutuzov (right). A representative of the Airborne Forces of the Russian Federation at the tournament in memory of Kutuzov (far right). A representative of the Russian Guard at the tournament in memory of Kutuzov (right).

Nachyn Mongush, 24 years old

He is a freestyle wrestler, a silver champion of Europe and a world champion. In 2021, Mongush served in the Russian army and was a member of the sports team of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. In 2021, he attended the military sports games in Iran.

Military athletes from the CSKA team, Nachyn Mongush — fifth from the left in the top row. Mongush at a competition among the military in Iran. Military athletes from the CSKA team, Nachyn Mongush — fifth from the left in the top row. Mongush at a competition among the military in Iran.

In November 2022, Mongush spoke to Tuva University students as part of the "Iʼm proud of heroes" propaganda project together with “United Russia” [“Yedinaya Rosiya”] MP Eres Sat and a Russian occupier Chayan Chimba, who participated in the war. At the same time, Mongush took a joint photo with Chimba. In March 2023, Mongush and his coach campaigned for Russians to vote in the presidential elections of Russia. The campaign video ends with the occupation symbol “V”.