Russian judokas are going to the European Championship in a “neutral” status. Some of them are active military who support the war and Putin personally. Investigation by Babel

The military in sports is a common international practice. For example, there were 29 military athletes from Ukraine at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Among them were wrestler Zhan Beleniuk, athlete Yaroslava Mahuchih and cyclist Olena Starikova. In the same year, servicemen represented the USA, Australia, China, Romania, Switzerland and Italy.

Everything is more complicated in the case of Russia. Since the IOC still recommends not allowing active Russian military personnel and those who support the war in Ukraine to compete, the Russians hide information about their athletes. The members of the national judo team carefully cleaned (or completely deleted) their accounts in social networks. They were forbidden to comment on the subject of the war — military judoka Daria Kurbonmamadova (Mezhetska) informed about this in one of the interviews.

However, we have established that out of 40 Russian judokas who are to go to the European Championship in France, 18 belong to two large organizations connected to the power structures of Russia, CSKA (13 people) and "Dynamo" (5). Both of them publicly support the war, the Russian army, and organised events in Russian-occupied Ukrainian cities. For example, in May 2023, CSKAʼs sambo sports platoon coach Lt. Fedir Durimanov held master classes and "courage lessons" for 1 000 children in the occupied Donetsk region. "Dynamo" repeatedly held competitions in memory of the Russians killed in the war and in support of the invasion.

Here we tell brief stories about seven Russian judokas. The political position of none of them can be called neutral. They actively support Putin, the war and organised events in occupied cities.

CSKA and Dynamo are fighting units of Russian sports In Russia, there are two sports structures created specifically for security forces — the Central Army Sports Club (CSKA) and the "Dynamo" Community. Athletes undergo military service without breaking away from training and competitions there. CSKA is subordinate to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and trains the military. The club was also a co-founder of the Russian paramilitary organization "Yunarmiya". It fully supports the war in Ukraine, and its members take direct part in hostilities. Instead, "Dynamo" trains the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the FSB, the Foreign Intelligence Service and the Russian Guard. CSKA has sports companies. Athletes who were drafted into the army and those who signed a contract with CSKA after that serve there. A similar structure exists for Rosgvardiya in "Dynamo". In fact, their sports units are an alternative service for professional athletes who are part of national teams. At first, newly recruited athletes undergo a short military course and live in barracks, then they are sent to national team training centers. At this time, they do not have to live in the unit, but they have to train and represent the Ministry of Defense at competitions. This is how they combine sports and military service. For a year of service, athletes can sign a contract with one of CSKAʼs Olympic sports teams or retire to the reserve. A similar principle applies in "Dynamo". In addition to professional athletes, CSKA and Dynamo are also represented by ordinary sportsmen.

Mansur Lorsanov

Lorsanov is 23 years old. He is a student of the Chechen sports club "Edelweiss" named after Turpal-Ali Kadyrov. Now he represents the "Akhmat" club, which was founded and is managed by Putinʼs ally Ramzan Kadyrov. Since the fall of 2022, he has been under US sanctions for his involvement in torture, murder, and recruiting volunteers for the war with Ukraine. "Akhmat" is not Lorsanovʼs only connection with the people of Kadirovites. In his social networks there is a photo with Kadyrovʼs cousin Amrudi Edilgiriev, who heads the Judo Federation in Chechnya.

In October 2022, Lorsanov competed at the Russian Championship, dedicated to the 70th anniversary of Putin, and won. For this, Ramzan Kadyrov awarded him a prize of 5 million rubles. Kadyrov had previously personally congratulated Lorsanov on his victory at the Russian competition. A "neutral" judoka also visited the occupied Crimea in 2020. According to the Ukrainian Judo Federation, he serves in the Russian Guard as a representative of "Dynamo".

Tamerlan Bashaev

Bashaev is 27 years old, he has already won many Russian and international titles. And he is an ensign of the Russian army and a representative of CSKA. Like Lorsanov, Bashaev trained in Kadyrovʼs sports club "Akhmat", took part in the championship on the occasion of Putinʼs birthday and received an award from Kadyrov. CSKAʼs website has a photo of Bashaev with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Judoka Bashaev and Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Serhii Shoigu. ЦСКА / «Бабель»

Inal Tasoev

Tasoyev is 25 years old, he is a famous sportsman from Vladikavkaz, he represents the CSKA army organization. He has the rank of ensign and even received the medal "For strengthening the military community". In October 2022, he participated in the championship on the occasion of Putinʼs birthday in Grozny. In September 2023, he spoke at a sports event of Putinʼs "United Russia" party.

One of Tasoyevʼs acquaintances is the Russian soldier Kachmazov. On "Instagram", Tasoyev liked his photo from the war, as the UkrSportBase initiative found out.

Inal Tasoyev during the presentation of an award at the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. ЦСКА / «Бабель»

Madina Taimazova

Taimazova is 24 years old, she is the bronze champion of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Represents the CSKA team in the rank of ensign. In 2020, Putin awarded her with the medal "For services to the Motherland" of the 2nd degree. Already the following year, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Shoigu presented her with the "Soldier of the Year — 2021" award.

In April 2022, the "neutral" athlete Taimazova held a master class for children from the occupied territories of the Donetsk region, who were taken to St. Petersburg on February 26. At this training, the children were in sports uniforms with the inscription "DPR". In October, Taimazova took part in the judo championship dedicated to the 70th anniversary of Putin. At the same time, the local judo club "Turbostroitel" published a photo of Taimazova on the background of a poster with Putin and young judokas. On the poster was the inscription "Za Putina! Za pobyedu! Za narod!" ["For Putin! For the victory! For the people!"]. This photo was later deleted, but the screenshot was saved by the "UkrSportBase" initiative.

Madina Taimazova at the judo championship dedicated to the 70th anniversary of Putin. UkrSportBase / YouTube / «Бабель» Judoka Taimazova and Shoigu at the presentation of the "Soldier of the Year — 2021" award. ЦСКА / «Бабель» Madina Taimazova at the judo championship dedicated to the 70th anniversary of Putin. Judoka Taimazova and Shoigu at the presentation of the "Soldier of the Year — 2021" award. UkrSportBase / YouTube / «Бабель»; ЦСКА / «Бабель»

Arman Adamyan

Adamyan is 26 years old, he is the champion of Europe and the world champion of 2023, a pupil of "Dynamo". Like some of his colleagues, he performed at the championship on the occasion of Putinʼs birthday. On the eve of the full-scale invasion, Adamyan visited the Russian-occupied Alushta in Crimea and trained there. Putin himself congratulated the "neutral" athlete on his victory at the World Championship in May 2023. According to him, Adamyan "wrote a bright page in the victorious memorial of the national judo school."

Mykhailo Igolnikov

Igolnikov is 26 years old, he is one of the most titled judokas of Russia. He is a lieutenant in the Russian army and has been serving for at least eight years. Igolnikov represents CSKA, which is subordinate to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

In 2019, CSKA published a photo of Igolnikov and Putin training together. In 2022, Igolnikov posted a photo in camouflage with no identifying marks.

Mykhailo Igolnikov and Putin at a training session in Sochi. VK / «Бабель» Mykhailo Igolnikov (right) and another Russian judoka Niyaz Ilyasov (left). «Babel'» Igolnikov in camouflage uniform in Tuapse (Russia). Instagram / «Бабель» Mykhailo Igolnikov and Putin at a training session in Sochi. Mykhailo Igolnikov (right) and another Russian judoka Niyaz Ilyasov (left). Igolnikov in camouflage uniform in Tuapse (Russia). VK / «Бабель»; «Babel'»; Instagram / «Бабель»

Kamila Badurova

Badurova is 28 years old, she is a famous judoka, and now an ensign of the Armed Forces of Russia, also plays for CSKA. In 2021, for military service and sports results, she received the medal of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation "For military prowess" of the 2nd degree.

Badurov at the presentation of the medal at the Ministry of Defense. ЦСКА / «Бабель»

11 more judokas of the Russian national team who are related to military structures:

The coaches of the Russian team also support the war. The senior coach of the menʼs national team Arsen Galstyan visited the occupied Crimea several times. On "Instagram", he liked Putinʼs speech on May 9, 2022, in which he glorified the dead occupiers and talked about "neo-Nazis." Galstyan also liked the "Georgian ribbon" campaign in support of the Russian army. Another national team coach Batraz Kaitmazov also visited occupied Crimea in 2017.

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode CSKA judokas at the presentation of awards at the Ministry of Defense. The photo shows members of the Russian national team: Inal Tasoyev (fourth from the left), Mykhailo Igolnikov (fifth from the left), Abrek Naguchev (ninth from the left) and Iryna Dolgova. ЦСКА / «Бабель»

Russian athletes and doping The Russian national team was not allowed to compete before. In December 2017, the IOC suspended Russia from the Olympics in South Korea due to doping — the Russians competed under a neutral flag. The World Anti-Doping Agency conducted an investigation and found that almost 300 Russian athletes were doping and, most likely, this was a planned policy of the Russian government, which in this way tried to ensure the victory of its athletes. In 2019, Russians were banned from representing their national teams at the World Championships and the Olympics in Tokyo (2020) and Beijing (2022). At these competitions, they performed as neutral athletes.

Can the IOC ban Russian athletes from competing because of their by no means neutral position?

There is no directly prescribed rule that would prohibit the admission of military occupation armies to international sports competitions, as candidate of legal sciences and partner of LCF Law Group Maksym Sheverdin tells Babel. However, depending on the situation, such restrictions may be set by the IOC or federations of specific sports. For example, now the IOC recommends not allowing active Russian military and athletes who support the war to participate in international competitions. However, the International Judo Federation, whose honorable chairman before the big invasion was Putin, ignores these recommendations.

The IOC has another option — not just recommend, but outright ban participation. There have already been such precedents: in 1964, Olympians from South Africa were not allowed to compete due to apartheid. In 2000, the IOC did not allow the national team from Afghanistan to participate in the Olympics due to discrimination against women.

However, the chances that the IOC will not allow Russians to participate in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris at all are small. IOC President Thomas Bach insists that individual Russian and Belarusian athletes who do not support the war and are not connected to military and government structures should be allowed to compete as neutral athletes. And the president of the French judo federation Stephane Nomis insists that Russian judokas should also be allowed to participate in the Olympics. This, in his opinion, will bring peace negotiations with Russia closer.