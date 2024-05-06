221 years ago, the United States unexpectedly for itself increased several times — by buying Louisiana from Napoleon for almost nothing. Hereʼs more about the most successful deal in history

Louisiana changed hands several times

The territory in the central part of the modern USA appeared on Spanish maps in the 16th century. But the French began to master it. In the 17th century, French settlers began to move south from their colonies in Canada along the Mississippi River to the coast of the Gulf of Mexico. In 1682, the colonists declared the new lands French possessions and named them Louisiana in honor of the French king Louis XIV.

Louisiana at that time was a huge territory — from the lands on both banks of the Mississippi in the east to the Rocky Mountains in the west, from the Gulf of Mexico in the south to the borders of modern Canada in the north. At the beginning of the 18th century, the French founded the settlement of Nouvelle-Orléans at the place where the Mississippi flows into the Gulf of Mexico. Later, it turned into a large port city, which became the main trade center in the region.

After its defeat in the Seven Yearsʼ War in 1763, France lost its North American colonies. The territories of Canada and lands east of the Mississippi were taken by the British, the remaining territories of Louisiana, including New Orleans, went to Spain. In 1799, Napoleon Bonaparte seized power in France and began to restore the French colonial empire. During 1800-1801, he agreed with Spain, weakened by the colonial confrontation with Britain, to return Louisiana in exchange for warships and the Italian Duchy of Tuscany.

Map as of the beginning of the 19th century. The borders of Louisiana are outlined in purple in the center, the territory of the then United States in orange on the right. Getty Images / «Babel'»

The United States was not happy about the return of France

Since the founding of the United States, Washington and Paris have maintained close ties. It was Franceʼs military aid that was decisive in the United Statesʼ War of Independence of 1775-1783. Later, the US welcomed the French Revolution of 1789, which transformed the country from a monarchy to a republic. However, neutrality was announced in the wars of revolutionary France against neighboring European monarchies. Since then, relations between the states began to deteriorate. The American government was wary of Napoleonʼs rise to power. And after his plans for the return of Louisiana, they were quite worried.

Under the agreement with the Spanish, the US had the right to free navigation on the Mississippi and could use the port of New Orleans as a transportation hub. In addition, American settlers little by little seized land in the Mississippi Delta, taking advantage of Spainʼs weakness. With the return of France, the United States could lose an important trade route through the Gulf of Mexico. And Napoleon would hardly tolerate the creeping American colonization on the lands of Louisiana. In December 1801, he sent a 30,000-strong army to the transatlantic colonies. In 1802, King Charles IV of Spain approved the agreement on the transfer of Louisiana, the following year the Spanish administration was to be replaced by a French one.

At this time, the opposition federalists began to put pressure on the then president of the United States from the democratic republicans, Thomas Jefferson, demanding to send troops and capture New Orleans by force. The president did not want to go to war with France, but he was not going to compromise national interests either. As a last resort, Jefferson was ready to enter into an alliance with unfriendly Britain. But in the meantime, he asked the American ambassador to France, Robert Livingston, to probe the soil and try to find some kind of peaceful solution, such as offering the French to sell New Orleans.

Thomas Jefferson during the presidency of 1801-1809. Engraving by Alonso Chappell. Getty Images / «Babel'»

Haiti was a more important colony for the French

As a result of the Seven Yearsʼ War, the French did not lose all their colonies in America. The most valuable of those that remained was Santo Domingo — the modern Republic of Haiti in the western part of the island of the same name in the Caribbean Sea. In a few decades, it became the most profitable French colony. By the 1780s, Santo Domingo produced about 40% of all sugar and 60% of all coffee supplied to Europe. All this, of course, using slave labor. In 1791, the slaves of Santo Domingo, inspired by the French Revolution, revolted and formed an essentially independent state on the island. At that time, revolutionary Paris did not like them.

Everything changed when Napoleon came to power. He began preparing for a new war with Britain and even planned an invasion of the British Isles. For this, money was needed, so Napoleon expected to quickly replenish the treasury from the colonies. In America, he made his main bet on Haiti. And Louisiana was supposed to supply grain and other products for labor on Haitian plantations.

So the French military expedition, which sailed from Europe in 1801, was the first to regain control over Santo Domingo. By April 1802, the French had almost defeated the rebels, restored slavery, and started work on the plantations. But in May, an epidemic of yellow fever broke out on the island, from which about 15,000 French soldiers died in just two months, along with the commander of the expedition, General Charles Leclerc. The rebellion broke out with new force, and the French no longer had enough strength to suppress it. And there was no need to talk about keeping Louisiana, which the French no longer needed too much.