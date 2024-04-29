In April, “unknown” drones attacked Zaporizhzhia NPP. The occupiers blamed Ukraine. The GUR says: this is the Russian school for the operators of the Arkhangel UAV training new crews

The IAEA first reported the drone attack on April 7, and recorded two more on the 9th and 18th. These strikes did not cause significant damage to the ZNPP: on April 7, the drone damaged the surveillance and communication equipment, and the upper part of the dome of the sixth power unit burned. Drones also exploded near the personnel training center and near the oxygen and nitrogen production plant. According to the IAEA, the Russians fired from one of the drones from the roof of the sixth power unit. Later, this drone exploded near one of the reactor housings. The IAEA did not say who exactly attacked the station. Its general director, Rafael Grossi, only said that in recent months, more drones have been flying over the ZNPP and Energodar. Babel tried to clarify this information with the agency twice, but did not receive an answer to the request.

Two days before the first IAEA statement, the Russians accused Ukraine of the attacks. From April 5 to 18, they counted five attacks and called it "nuclear terrorism."

In fact, drones are launched by the Russians from the territory of the ZNPP, says GUR colonel Andriy Chernyak. They take advantage of the fact that in the one and a half kilometer zone around the ZNPP it is forbidden for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to return fire. The launch sites are located near the stationʼs sixth reactor and near the personnel training center, said an interlocutor at GUR, who asked not to be named. The territory of the ZNPP cooling pond is also used for this purpose. This site is convenient for several reasons. First, the cooler is located near the Dnipro River. To attack the Nikopol area, drones need to cover less than five kilometers. Second, there is a forest near the pond from where drone operators can operate without being noticed. And finally, at the end of February 2024, the Russians allowed the IAEA to inspect the perimeter of the cooling pool, but since November of last year, they have not allowed the agencyʼs employees to enter the isolation gates of the pool. Access was not restored after the drone explosions.

ZNPP cooling pool.

What is happening at the ZNPP The Russians occupied Energodar and ZNPP on March 4, 2022. Almost immediately, engineers from the state corporation Rosatom began working at the station. ZNPP workers are forced to sign contracts with Rosatom, often through threats and torture. In the summer of 2023, the Russians installed machine-gun nests on the roofs of the ZNPP power units, and military equipment is constantly stationed at the station itself. According to the investigators of the OSINT Bees team, there are firing positions and armored personnel carriers even in the premises of the ZNPP reactor unit. Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the Nikopol district state administration, says that the Russians are deploying electronic warfare (EW) and electronic reconnaissance equipment in the buildings of the nuclear power plant. Truth Hounds international crime investigators have found out that the occupiers are systematically kidnapping and torturing ZNPP employees. President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and the head of the GUR Kyrylo Budanov have repeatedly stated that the Russians were mining power units and preparing radiation emissions. Since September 2022, the ZNPP does not supply electricity to Ukraine and provides electricity only to itself. On April 13, 2024, all six power units of the ZNPP were switched to a safer "cold shutdown" mode. In this state, power units do not generate electricity and consume less water. According to the WSJ, Putin wants to restart the plant and generate electricity from it. He allegedly stated this to the head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, in March 2024.

Since November 2023, the Russians have been systematically attacking the coast of Nikopol with drones .

"Very often, drones attack civilian houses or cars,” says Yevhen Yevtushenko, head of the Nikopol district state administration. “From 5 to 13 FPVs are launched every day to Nikopol. Each carries 2 kilograms of warhead with plastid and flechettes. Russia launches drones not only from the station, but also from Energodar and the villages of Vodyane and Kamyane."

Crews on the territory of the ZNPP are trained by the Russian school of UAV operators Archangel, which also produces FPV drones. According to the GUR, starting in the second half of 2022, this school will train Russian military personnel and "volunteers", who will later sign contracts with the Russian army. An interlocutor at the State Government says: two Arkhangel training bases operate in the village of Zaozerne near Yevpatoria in the occupied Crimea and in Melitopol, and Russia uses Energodar and the ZNPP as a safe site to train crews.

This "school" is financed and supervised by the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces. The head of the occupation administration of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yevhen Balytskyi, and Russian "volunteer" structures are helping the Russians. According to the GUR, the Russians began to use the ZNPP area for training and "testing" of FPV operators as early as the summer of 2023.

Some of the Russian drones in the area of the ZNPP are being neutralized by EW systems. FPVs lose control and fall — either on the territory of the station or into the Dnipro Reservoir.

The IAEA has repeatedly proposed to create a demilitarized zone at the ZNPP, Russia has publicly opposed it.