76 years ago, the UN divided Palestine into Arab and Jewish states, which were supposed to coexist peacefully. But the concept failed — a war began that has not subsided to this day. A story in photos

Since the 12th century, when systematic persecution of Jews began in Europe, some community leaders had the idea of returning to the Land of Israel and Jerusalem. In the second half of the 19th century, a full-fledged political trend arose — Zionism, which aimed to create an independent Jewish state in the Middle East.

Back in the 11th century BC, the ancient Jewish tribes founded the Kingdom of Judah in Palestine. But at the end of the 19th century, Palestine had been under the rule of the Ottoman Empire for about 400 years, and it was inhabited mainly by Arabs. And, of course, they didnʼt like the fact that Jewish settlers began to buy up land and settle here.

During the First World War, the British authorities wanted to enlist the support of the Jewish communities. In 1917, the Balfour Declaration was signed, where the British promised to contribute to "the creation of a national center for the Jewish people in Palestine." The following year, the declaration was supported by France, Italy and the USA.

Former British Home Secretary Herbert Samuel (in a business suit) arrives in Jerusalem to become the first High Commissioner for Palestine, July 1920. Getty Images / «Babel'»

After the First World War, the Ottoman Empire collapsed, so Britain got a chance to fulfill its promise. In 1920, Palestine came under its administration by the decision of the League of Nations. The rest of the territories that came under British rule after the war, such as Jordan, Iraq, Cameroon, later became independent states. But everything was difficult with Palestine. It was not possible to reconcile the local Arabs with the resettled Jews. Conflicts broke out between them, which often turned into skirmishes and pogroms with casualties on both sides.

In 1936, the Palestinian Arabs organized a large-scale strike for national independence. They demanded that both the Jews and the British leave Palestine. The very next year, the strike turned into an armed uprising, during which more than 5,000 Arabs, about 300 Jews and 262 British soldiers died.

British soldiers search detained Palestinian Arabs, 1937. Getty Images / «Babel'» A British military policeman searches a Jew in Palestine, 1938. Getty Images / «Babel'» British soldiers search detained Palestinian Arabs, 1937. A British military policeman searches a Jew in Palestine, 1938. Getty Images / «Babel'»

To investigate the causes of unrest in Palestine, the British government created a special Royal Commission at the end of 1936 under the leadership of parliamentarian Lord William Peel. In a report presented on July 7, 1937, the commission members concluded that there was an "irresolvable conflict" between Arabs and Jews in Palestine and that their national interests were incompatible. Then, for the first time, a proposal was made to divide Palestine into Jewish and Arab states.

Britain tried to put this plan into practice, but everything stalled at the stage of negotiations with representatives of the Arab and Jewish peoples. Finally, in 1938, the British government officially declared that "the political, administrative and financial difficulties connected with the proposal to establish an independent Arab and Jewish state in Palestine are so great that such a solution of the problem is impracticable".

William Peel speaking at a meeting of the Palestine Royal Commission in Jerusalem, 1936. Getty Images / «Babel'»

The Second World War was approaching. In order to reduce tensions in Palestine, and at the same time to gain the support of the Arabs, Britain introduced restrictions on the emigration of Jews. But it made things only worse. Several hundred thousand Jews, fleeing the Holocaust in Europe, illegally immigrated to Palestine. Radical Jewish groups began to carry out terrorist attacks against British troops in the region. And the local Arab population continued to perceive the British as occupiers and demanded their own independent state.

In addition, in neighboring Arab states, such as Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, there were calls for the extermination of all Jews in Palestine. And they, in their turn, were preparing for an armed confrontation in response. Meanwhile, by the end of World War II, the Jewish population of Palestine had grown to over half a million, up from about 50,000 in the early 1920s.