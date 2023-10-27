In London, the court did not allow the Russian oligarch Fridman to spend more than $30 thousand on the estate and the driver

The High Court of London has prevented Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman from spending £30 000 ($34 000) a month on the upkeep of his London estate, which houses an art collection worth £44 million ($53.2 million).

This is reported by "Reuters".

Fridman sued the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) after it refused to allow him to spend $34 000 a month to prevent the demolition of the Athlone House estate. The department refused to do this, as it decided that the businessman would be able to lead his former lifestyle if he was given the opportunity to spend money on the maintenance of the estate.

Fridman also wanted to spend £1 850 ($2 200) a month on communications systems that regulate the estateʼs telephone, lighting, heating and security. Fridmanʼs lawyers argued that Athlone House was "a unique property with unique needs not least as an art collection".

Fridman also wanted to be allowed to spend money on a driver, but the court refused on the grounds that he could use public transport. Fridman later dropped the driverʼs costs from his lawsuit.