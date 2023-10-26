Denmark gives another package of military aid to Ukraine. The list includes tanks and infantry fighting vehicles

Denmark has decided to transfer the thirteenth package of military aid to Ukraine. It includes, among other things, artillery, drones, small arms, BMP-2, T-72EA tanks, as well as armored engineering and evacuation vehicles (in cooperation with Germany).

The government announced this on October 26.

The value of the package is more than $500 million. Denmark emphasizes that this equipment and types of ammunition "are crucial for Ukraine to support its land offensive."

Denmark will also support the European Union project on joint procurement of artillery ammunition. In addition, the country offers to give Ukraine additional components for artillery.

"I met with my Ukrainian colleague in Kyiv and received updated information partly about the situation in Ukraine and partly about Ukraineʼs needs in the fight against the Russian invasion. It was on the basis of negotiations with the Ukrainians that the thirteenth and comprehensive package of donations to Denmark was drawn up," said Danish Defense Minister Trols Lund Poulsen.