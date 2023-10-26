Candidates for the post of prime minister have been decided in Poland

Polish President Andrzej Duda held talks with the parties that entered the new Sejm after the parliamentary elections, and announced two candidates for the post of Prime Minister, reports the Polish TV channel "TVN24".

"At the moment, we have two serious candidates for the post of prime minister. There are two political groups that claim a parliamentary majority," noted Duda.

The current Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and the leader of the opposition Donald Tusk became the candidates.

According to the president of Poland, a new situation has arisen for the country, when the party with the largest number of votes in the parliamentary elections faced a coalition of opposition parties in the Sejm, which won a majority there.

Andrzej Duda scheduled the first meeting of the new composition of the Sejm for November 13. The current term ends on November 12.

How were the parliamentary elections in Poland

The turnout in the elections to the Sejm was 74.38%, the highest result since 1989. "Law and Justice" lost 14 seats in the Senate, and gained a total of 34 seats, while the opposition will be represented by 66 senators. At the same time, "Law and Justice" won 35.38% of the votes, the opposition "Civil Coalition" 30.70%, "The Third Way" 14.40%, "Left" with 8.61% and the right-wing "Confederation" 7.16%.

Positions of the parties regarding Ukraine

"Law and Justice" led by Yaroslav Kaczynski is interested in supporting Ukraine, while "Confederation" opposes supporting Ukrainian refugees and promises to stop "unfair competition" of Ukrainian farmers.

The leader of the "Civil Coalition" Donald Tusk stated that Warsaw is interested in the victory of Ukraine, and disputes between the countries arose because of the current governmentʼs improper strategies for Polish-Ukrainian relations. At the same time, the "Third Way" coalition calls for improving Polish-Ukrainian relations, supports Ukraineʼs membership in the EU and aid to the country, but also intends to fight against the influx of Ukrainian grain. The "New Left" supports Ukraineʼs accession to the EU and advocates the transfer of weapons, the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine and the cancellation of its foreign debt.