Elections in Poland: according to the results of exit polls, the ruling party “Law and Justice” is still in the lead

After processing 20% of the ballots in the elections in Poland, the ruling party "Rights and Justice" is in the lead — it has 40.9% of the votes. In second place is "Civic Platform" with 26% of votes.

This is reported by "Gazeta Wyborcza".

The publication explains such a difference in indicators by the fact that the Central Election Commission processed ballots from small settlements — in the last elections there was more support for "Law and Justice" than in large cities.

According to forecasts, if Yaroslav Kaczynskiʼs party retains its leadership, it will still not be able to get a majority in the parliament. She is predicted to get 198 seats out of 460.

In the parliamentary elections, Polish citizens elected 460 MPs to the Sejm (the lower house of the parliament) and 100 senators to the Senate (the upper house). More than 29 million Poles have the right to vote in the elections. They voted from 07:00 to 21:00 in 29,922 district election commissions of the country and 417 election commissions abroad. The turnout was a record — almost 73%.

How the elections in Poland can affect Ukraine

"Law and Justice" led by Yaroslav Kaczynski is interested in supporting Ukraine, while "Confederation" opposes supporting Ukrainian refugees and promises to stop "unfair competition" with Ukrainian farmers.

The leader of the "Civil Coalition" Donald Tusk stated that Warsaw is interested in the victory of Ukraine, and the disputes between the countries arose due to the improper strategies of Polish-Ukrainian relations in the current government. At the same time, the "Third Way" coalition calls for improving Polish-Ukrainian relations, supports Ukraineʼs membership in the EU and aid to the country, but also intends to fight against the influx of Ukrainian grain.

The "New Left" supports Ukraineʼs accession to the EU and advocates the transfer of weapons, the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine and the cancellation of its external debt.

Under any scenario — whether the party wins independently or coalitions are formed — all issues between Ukraine and Poland will be brought up for discussion.