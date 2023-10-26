Ukrainian partisans blew up four Russian FSB officers in occupied Berdyansk

On October 23, Ukrainian partisans blew up a car carrying four representatives of the Russian FSB in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk (Zaporizhzhia region).

This was reported in the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI, also known as GUR).

It happened on Michurina Street near the Jasmin Guest-House hotel, where the FSB was based. The explosion was previously reported by local media.

According to the MDI, among the liquidated occupiers was a Russian war criminal who tortured residents of Berdyansk.

After blowing up a car with FSB officers, the occupation authorities decided to increase the curfew in the Zaporizhzhia region from 21:00 to 05:00, and representatives of the Russian special services immediately left the hotel and moved to a new location.