The USA has announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $150 million, which the Defense Forces will receive

The United States announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $150 million, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said.

The aid will include additional GMLRS missiles for the HIMARS multiple launch systems, ammunition for the NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems, TOW anti-tank missiles, AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles and 155mm artillery shells.

In general, the package contains:

additional ammunition for NASAMS;

AIM-9M air defense missiles;

anti-aircraft missiles Stinger;

additional ammunition for HIMARS;

155 mm and 105 mm caliber artillery shells;

TOW missiles;

Javelin systems;

more than 2 million cartridges for small arms;

night vision devices;

explosive munitions for clearing obstacles;

equipment for cold weather;

spare parts, maintenance and other support equipment.

This aid package will be the 49th within the framework of the Presidential Drawdown Authority mechanism from February 2022, through which the Ukrainian military receives equipment from American warehouses.