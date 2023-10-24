”Nova Poshta” will install capsules in the terminals to protect against Russian attacks

The Nova Poshta company will review the mode of operation of terminals in the front-line regions and plans to install security capsules in them to protect personnel from Russian shelling.

Company co-owner Vyacheslav Klymov told about this in an interview with Babel.

"I cannot say now what exactly we have decided, but there will definitely be changes in the mode of operation of the terminals, especially in such areas as Kharkiv, because there are already certain statistics of shelling there. We are thinking about how to make something like Israeli capsules in residential buildings in the terminals. They are needed precisely for cases when there is no time even to run to the shelter. We already have some experience because in Kharkiv and Mykolaiv, we have already made similar capsules in our branches," said Klymov after the tragedy at the Kharkiv terminal.

He emphasized that the company will monitor more carefully so that the branches do not work during the air alert, "especially in cities to which ballistic missiles quickly reach."