Air defense forces destroyed three attack drones and one missile overnight

On the night of October 22, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with attack drones guided by air and anti-aircraft missiles. Air defense forces destroyed six drones and one missile over the past day.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians launched eight S-300 missiles from Belgorod region and the occupied territory of Donetsk region, while an Kh-59 guided air missile was launched from an Su-34 aircraft from the airspace of the occupied Zaporizhzhia region.

Also, the occupiers launched two UAVs of an unknown type from the northern direction and three Shahed-type attack drones from the area of Cape Chauda in Crimea.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Forces and means of the Air Force, together with the Air Defense Forces, destroyed four air targets: one Kh-59 guided air missile and three Shahed attack missiles. During the past day, three Lancet-type attack UAVs were also destroyed in the south of the country.