Over the past 24 hours, there have been more than 80 combat clashes between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army. Russia lost 980 invaders, 18 tanks and 15 artillery systems.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Ukrainian military repelled more than 15 attacks by Russians in the areas of Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kharkiv region, and Nadia, Luhansk region. Meanwhile, in the Lyman direction, more than ten attacks were repelled in the areas of Bilogorivka, Luhansk region, Serebryansky forest, and Spirny, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian fighters repelled all attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Vasyukivka and Andriivka settlements in Donetsk region. Defense forces of Ukraine are storming south of Bakhmut.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy is trying to surround Avdiivka, but Ukrainian units are holding the defense. The Russians unsuccessfully advanced in the Keramik, Avdiyivka, Stepovoy, Tonenko, and Pervomaisky regions of the Donetsk region. Here, the Defense Forces repulsed more than 15 attacks.

In the Mariinsky direction, more than 20 attacks were repelled in the regions of Mariinsky, Krasnohorivka, and Pobyeda in Donetsk region.

On the Shakhtarsky and Zaporizhzhia areas, Ukrainian defenders repelled all attacks by the occupiers in the Prechistivka, Zolotaya Niva, Staromayorsky districts of the Donetsk region, and Priyutny in the Zaporizhia region to the north.