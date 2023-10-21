Russia launched 24 aerial bombs on the Kherson region from midnight

Since midnight, Russia has dropped 24 guided aerial bombs on the Kherson region. Four settlements in the Beryslav district were targeted, and in Beryslav itself, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on the administration building.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson city military administration , Roman Mrochko, and the head of the OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.
"Russian occupation troops are attacking the city from the temporarily occupied left bank. The enemy is targeting, in particular, the city center and areas closer to the water," Mrochko said.
Prokudin announced that the occupiers continue to carry out airstrikes in the Kherson region.
"Since midnight, the enemy released 24 guided aerial bombs in the region. Four settlements in the Beryslav district were under fire," he wrote.
- Russian invaders captured Kherson and almost the entire Kherson region at the beginning of a full-scale invasion, in February-March 2022. In November, the Defense Forces of Ukraine liberated the right-bank part of the Kherson region, together with the regional center, from the Russian occupiers.
- After that, the Russians began systematically shelling Kherson and other liberated settlements in the region. Prokudin noted that the occupiers are randomly shelling all areas of Kherson where people live, although there is neither military equipment nor soldiers there. Because of this , the Kherson regional military administration is preparing the evacuation of Ukrainians from the region.
- The left-bank part of the Kherson region remains under Russian occupation. In the captured territories, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupiers put pressure on the local population and limit their rights, and also settle Russian military personnel in the homes of Ukrainians.