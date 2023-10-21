Russia launched 24 aerial bombs on the Kherson region from midnight

Since midnight, Russia has dropped 24 guided aerial bombs on the Kherson region. Four settlements in the Beryslav district were targeted, and in Beryslav itself, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on the administration building.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson city military administration , Roman Mrochko, and the head of the OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.

"Russian occupation troops are attacking the city from the temporarily occupied left bank. The enemy is targeting, in particular, the city center and areas closer to the water," Mrochko said.

Prokudin announced that the occupiers continue to carry out airstrikes in the Kherson region.

"Since midnight, the enemy released 24 guided aerial bombs in the region. Four settlements in the Beryslav district were under fire," he wrote.