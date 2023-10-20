The US will reduce monthly financial support to Ukraine

The United States will reduce the amount of monthly budget aid to Ukraine.

Direct budget support for Ukraine will decrease from $1.1 billion to $825 million per month, according to the request of the Administration of President Joe Biden to Congress for emergency funding to help Ukraine, Israel, and strengthen the security of the US borders.

Support will be provided through the World Bank as reimbursement for authorized and certified expenditures of the Government of Ukraine under the current framework of conditions developed by the US Government.

This funding request is based on the International Monetary Fundʼs latest assessment of Ukraineʼs financing gap for 2024 and US assumptions about guaranteed cost sharing between the EU, Japan and other donors.