A map with Invincibility Points was added to “Diia”

Anhelina Sheremet
A new function has been added to the "Diia" application. From now on, you can find the nearest unbreakable point, see the work schedule and amenities, and plan a route.

The map is interactive. In the search, you can also filter items according to specific needs — whether there is internet, heating, a generator or mobile communication.

You can use the service even offline, you only need to pre-download the map of the selected region in "Diia" when the Internet is available.

Information about points in all oblasts is available on the map, except for Kherson, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and partially Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv regions (for security reasons).