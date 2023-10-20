A map with Invincibility Points was added to “Diia”

A new function has been added to the "Diia" application. From now on, you can find the nearest unbreakable point, see the work schedule and amenities, and plan a route.
The map is interactive. In the search, you can also filter items according to specific needs — whether there is internet, heating, a generator or mobile communication.
You can use the service even offline, you only need to pre-download the map of the selected region in "Diia" when the Internet is available.
Information about points in all oblasts is available on the map, except for Kherson, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and partially Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv regions (for security reasons).
- More than 13 000 points of invincibility have already been deployed in Ukraine. Most points were deployed in Dnipropetrovsk region, Kyiv and Kharkiv region. However, almost 2 500 points still need to be completed — this is a task for local authorities.
- At 96 railway stations throughout Ukraine, the inviolability points started working in mid-October. There will be uninterrupted heating, backup power and communication thanks to Starlink; it will be possible to recharge equipment there for free.
- Points of Invincibility are specially equipped tents or rooms where you can get warm, get hot drinks and food, charge your phone, use the Internet and get first aid. The authorities deployed them in the fall of 2022 due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.