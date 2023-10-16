At 96 railway stations of Ukraine, points of invincibility have been put into operation

At 96 railway stations throughout Ukraine, indomitable points started working in mid-October.

This was reported by the press service of "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Unbreakable railway points will have uninterrupted heating, back-up power and communication thanks to Starlink; it will be possible to recharge equipment there for free. Such points operate in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Kyiv, Lviv and other settlements.

"Also, we are ready to go to populated areas, where it is needed, to help the Food train, which we created together with the Howard Buffett Foundation, and provide residents with warm food", — adds Yevhen Lyashchenko, chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia.