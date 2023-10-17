More than 13 000 Points of Invincibility have already been deployed in Ukraine. You can find them in “Diia” app

More than 13 000 Points of Invincibility have already been deployed in Ukraine. Soon it will be possible to find the nearest point through the interactive map in "Diia".

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal informed about this on October 17.

Most points were deployed in Dnipropetrovsk region, Kyiv and Kharkiv region. However, about 2 500 points still need to be completed — this is a task for local authorities.

"Everywhere there should be a generator, fuel, Starlink, heating equipment. Soon, everyone will be able to find the nearest point of invincibility through the interactive map in ʼDiiaʼ app," noted Denys Shmyhal.