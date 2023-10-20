Croatia transferred all its Mi-8 helicopters to Ukraine.

This was stated by US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin at a meeting with his Croatian counterpart Mario Banožić, as the Pentagon press service reports.

"We appreciate Croatiaʼs steadfast commitment to help Ukraine, and we can see that in your numerous military equipment donations, including all of your Mi-8 helicopters and the forward deployment of your forces to NATO battle groups in Poland, Lithuania and Hungary, and your donations to humanitarian assistance,” Austin noted.

In February, "Jutarnii list", citing its own sources, wrote that Croatia plans to transfer 14 helicopters to Ukraine.

In August, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković informed that his country would allocate a new military aid package for Ukraine worth €30 million. He also announced a large international conference dedicated to Ukraine, where Croatia, together with the EU countries and other international organizations, will start the process of helping in the demining of territories.

In addition, Ukraine and Croatia agreed to export Ukrainian grain through Croatian ports on the Danube and the Adriatic Sea.