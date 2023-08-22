Croatia will allocate €30 million in military aid to Ukraine

Croatia will allocate a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of €30 million.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković informed about this after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In October, Plenković informed about a large international conference dedicated to Ukraine, where Croatia, together with EU countries and other international organizations, will start the process of assistance in demining the territories.

According to him, several thousand tons of grain have already been exported from Croatian ports. Most went to Italy, some to the north of Africa, but with the new circumstances on the Black Sea, this topic has become relevant again, Plenković added.