Biden appealed to Americans to support Ukraine and Israel. The main points

US President Joe Biden asked for support for Ukraine and Israel in his address to Americans from the Oval Office.

The US president called the current moment a "inflection point in history" — a battle between world democracies and autocracies.

Biden compared the war in Israel with Russiaʼs war in Ukraine. He accused Hamas and Russian President Vladimir Putin of wanting to "completely annihilate a neighboring democracy," however, he noted that they "two different threats."

Biden noted that he would send an urgent budget request to Congress for additional funding for Ukraine and Israel, and also said that support for both countries is "vital to Americaʼs national security."

The US president emphasized that the terrorist group Hamas "does not represent the Palestinian people" and accused it of using the Palestinians "as human shields". He spoke out against Islamophobia and anti-Semitism and said that "Israelis and Palestinians alike deserve to live in security, dignity and peace."

Biden reaffirmed his promise to bring home US citizens who were held hostage.