A rescue operation was completed after a missile attack in Zaporizhzhia. Five people died

The State Emergency Service has completed search and rescue operations in a house in Zaporizhzhia that was hit by a Russian missile on October 18.

The press service of the State Emergency Service writes about it.

As a result of the rocket attack, five people were killed and the same number were injured. The search operation lasted more than 20 hours and was complicated by regular air alarms and the risk of structural collapse.

Emergency workers also found a frightened cat under the rubble, which was freed and handed over to the owner.

Currently, rescuers and the city emergency rescue service continue to dismantle the emergency structures of the house.