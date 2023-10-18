The Russians hit a residential high-rise in Zaporizhzhia. There are dead

At night, the Russians hit a residential high-rise in the central part of Zaporizhzhia. Currently, two people are known to have died, three were injured, and three more people are considered missing.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Adminisatrtion Yuriy Malashko.

About 50 residents of the building were evacuated. Rescuers are working on the spot.

The regional administration has published the telephone number of the hotline — 080-050-35-08.