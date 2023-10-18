Russian troops hit the outskirts of the Dnipro with missiles. There are victims

Russian troops hit the outskirts of the Dnipro with missiles.

The head of the region Serhiy Lysak and the mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov informed about this.

The blows fell on the private sector of the village of Obukhivka, which borders the Dnipro. At least six houses were destroyed. Preliminary, one person died. Three others were injured.

The head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak published the consequences of the strike.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko clarified that a 31-year-old woman died. Four people are injured. Rescuers, police and medics are working on the spot.

The consequences of the attack are being clarified.