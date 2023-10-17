Ukrainian artist and politician Serhiy Sivokho died

On the morning of October 17, Ukrainian TV presenter and politician Serhiy Sivokho died. He was 54 years old.

Sivokhoʼs friend Svitlana Berdetska, TV presenter Oleksiy Sukhanov on Instagram and actor Dmytro Lalenkov on Facebook reported on this. Also, the death of the artist was confirmed in his press service by UNN and the publication "Obozrevatel".

Earlier it was reported that Serhiy Sivokho is sick and in serious condition. Relatives of the artist write that he died early in the morning on October 17. The exact cause of death is still unknown, but the media reports that Sivoho had a chronic lung disease and died in Germany.