Ukrainian artist and politician Serhiy Sivokho died

On the morning of October 17, Ukrainian TV presenter and politician Serhiy Sivokho died. He was 54 years old.
Sivokhoʼs friend Svitlana Berdetska, TV presenter Oleksiy Sukhanov on Instagram and actor Dmytro Lalenkov on Facebook reported on this. Also, the death of the artist was confirmed in his press service by UNN and the publication "Obozrevatel".
Earlier it was reported that Serhiy Sivokho is sick and in serious condition. Relatives of the artist write that he died early in the morning on October 17. The exact cause of death is still unknown, but the media reports that Sivoho had a chronic lung disease and died in Germany.
- Serhiy Sivokho played in the KVK, acted in movies, hosted the "Prykhovana Kamera" program, was a coach of the "Liha Smikhu" and a producer of the "Kvartal 95" studio.
- Sivokho ran for the "Servant of the People" as a majority candidate in the 49th district in the Donetsk region, but took only third place, losing to the mayor of Druzhkivka Valerii Hnatenko and ex-regional Borys Kolesnikov. On October 21, 201, Sivokho was appointed adviser to the Secretary of the National Security Council.
- Later, Sivokho informed that he will be responsible for the humanitarian policy in Donbas at the National Security Council.
- In 2020, Sivokho stated that the "internal conflict" is an obstacle on the way to NATO. "It can be seen with the naked eye that nothing is happening in this direction. Yes, there is a desire. Yes, it is fixed in the documents, but nothing of the sort is happening. For example, countries with an internal conflict cannot join NATO. Unfortunately, we have hostilities. It canʼt be helped," he noted.
- On March 12, 2020, members of the National Corps, including veteran "Azov" regiment Serhiy Tamarin, disrupted the presentation of the National Platform for Reconciliation and Unity organized by Sivokho. Due to Sivokhoʼs statements that a hybrid war is going on in Ukraine, a skirmish began, during which an adviser to the secretary of the National Security Council was attacked.
- Danilov later stated that his advisor Serhiy Sivokho was not authorized to represent the position of his department.
- At the end of March 2020, Sivokho was dismissed from the position of adviser to the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.
- And in June 2020, the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak informed that the National Platform for Reconciliation and Unity of the former adviser to the Secretary of the National Security Council Serhiy Syvokho failed because it was worked on carelessly.