Fighters of the operational and strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Donetsk region have already destroyed three enemy Su-25 attack aircraft in a week. The General Staff previously reported on the downing of two — on October 10 and 13.

This was reported by commander Oleksandr Tarnavskyi.

According to him, during October 15, the enemyʼs loss in this direction amounted to 472 people. Also, 36 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed there, including the Su-25 aircraft.