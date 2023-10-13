Defense forces shot down another Russian Su-25 aircraft

The Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported.
In addition, the Defense Forces destroyed the Orlan-10 operational-tactical drone.
During the day of October 13, the Ukrainian aviation carried out 12 strikes on concentrations of occupation forces, weapons, military equipment and the bridge of the Russians.
- This is already the 317th Russian plane shot down by the Ukrainian military. The Defense Forces destroyed the previous Su-25 on October 10.
- Su-25 (according to NATO classification: Frogfoot) is an armored subsonic attack aircraft designed for direct support of ground troops over the battlefield day and night with visual visibility of the target, as well as for the destruction of objects at specified coordinates.