Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed two X-59 missiles and 11 “Shahed” drones

On the night of October 16, the Russians attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, five X-59 guided air missiles and 12 Shahed attack drones.

This was reported in the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The occupiers attacked the northern and eastern regions of Ukraine with aviation missiles, and drones were directed in various directions, in particular to the west.

Air defense forces destroyed two X-59 missiles and 11 Shahed drones.