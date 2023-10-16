At night, the Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions with missiles. There is an injured child

On the night of October 16, the Russians hit the Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles. One missile was shot down by air defense, and the other hit the Dnipro region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

Also, the occupiers hit the Nikopolsky district five times with heavy artillery and "Grad" systems. Shells damaged two shops and a cafe, a private enterprise, a religious building, a transport facility, a square, several houses and a bus stop in Nikopol. Almost one and a half thousand families remained without electricity.

Two houses, a religious object and power grids were damaged in the Marhanets community.

People were not injured in all cases.

The Russians also attacked Poltava regions with missiles and drones, as informed the head of the Regional Military Administration Philip Pronin. There were no hits, but the debris of the rocket damaged several private houses.

Preliminary, three people were injured, including a 10-year-old child.