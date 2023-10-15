General Staff: Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 880 invaders and 8 Russian tanks in 24 hours

Over the past day, 60 clashes took place between Ukrainian and Russian troops. During this time, Russia lost 880 invaders, eight tanks, 33 artillery systems and other things.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Russians are trying to break through the defense — the Ukrainians repelled 15 attacks in the Avdiivka, Tonenko, and Pervomaisky regions of the Donetsk region. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military repelled more than ten attacks in the Maryinka area.

In the Kupyansk direction, fighters repelled ten attacks by the occupiers in the Sinkivka and Ivanivka districts of the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman region, the Defense Forces are holding back the Russian offensive in the areas of Makiivka, Serebryansk Forestry of the Luhansk region, and Torske of the Donetsk region. Here, the defenders repelled seven attacks. At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers are storming south of Bakhmut, inflicting losses on the enemy.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried five times to restore the lost position in the Robotyne and Verbove districts of the Zaporizhzhia region.