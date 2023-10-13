”The whole city is burning.” The Russians are attacking Avdiivka for the fourth day

For the fourth day, the Russians have massively attacked the city of Avdiivka, Donetsk region.

This was announced on October 13 by the head of the Avdiyiv city military administration, Vitaliy Barabash.

"Fierce battles for the city continue for the fourth day. Neither the shooting nor the artillery let up day or night. Aviation works a lot. On the first day, there were about 15 anti-aircraft missile strikes on the city and a little more on positions. More than 30 rockets hit the city in the past day. The military is restraining, has stabilized [the situation], but the enemy is pressing from the north, from the south. Sometimes, it happens synchronously. Sometimes, they start from the south and continue from the north. The recent destruction of the city is very powerful: hospitals, administrative buildings, high-rise buildings," said Barabash.

There is a civilian population under the rubble, but they cannot get people out because the shelling does not stop.

As of the morning of October 13, 1,621 people remain in the city. The evacuation continues (in three days, they managed to evacuate seven people), but due to the aggravation, they are not bringing humanitarian aid, hygiene, but it is in reserve — it should be enough for several months.

Also, according to Vitaly Barabash, the Russians threw three brigades — about 10,000 soldiers — at the assault on Avdiivka and its surroundings. On October 12 and 13, the occupiers brought in a large number of armored vehicles. "They have a lot of reserves; we hope that the destruction of the bridge between Yasynuvata and Horlivka will complicate their logistics. They hit with incendiary ammunition, the whole of Avdiyivka is on fire, they are firing with everything they have. For the last few days, they have been beating on the road to the city," added the head of the cityʼs military administration.