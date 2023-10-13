USA: North Korea handed Russia more than a thousand containers with weapons

North Korea has sent more than a thousand containers of weapons to Russia, according to the permanent representation of the United States at the United Nations.

The US delegation also showed images showing the movement of weapons by ship.

"We condemn North Korea for providing Russia with this military equipment," The Hill quoted White House National Security Adviser John Kirby as saying. According to him, the White House will monitor the situation.

What preceded it

In September, the leader of the DPRK, Kim Jong-un, arrived in Russia for negotiations with Putin about the supply of North Korean weapons to the Russian occupiers. Before that, The New York Times wrote that the parties would discuss military cooperation: Russia would ask for ammunition and weapons, and North Korea would ask for advanced satellite technology and developments related to nuclear submarines.

The US is worried about active negotiations between North Korea and Russia about weapons. White House national security official John Kirby said that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu traveled to North Korea in late July to try to persuade Pyongyang to sell artillery ammunition to Russia.

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said in September that the DPRK is transferring 122 and 152 mm artillery shells to Russia, as well as missiles for the Grad rocket launcher systems.

The analytical project of the American Center for Strategic and International Studies Beyond Parallel recently recorded that the number of rail freight transportation between North Korea and Russia has increased dramatically.