The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will have a medical department. Its main functions

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umyerov signed an order on the creation of a medical department in the Ministry of Defense.

This was reported by the press service of the department.

According to Deputy Minister Nataliya Kalmykova, this will allow the agency to carry out its regulatory function and standardize turnstiles and combat first aid kits of Ukrainian soldiers.

"At the same time, we are working with Western partners on the possibility of a quick decision regarding the quality confirmation of turnstiles produced in Ukraine by those institutions that ensure compliance with quality in the USA," she added.

After the introduction of standardization, the first-aid kits and turnstiles from the state, which have arrived in the military units, will be checked. Those that do not meet the standards will be removed and replaced with quality ones.