US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken assured that Israel will not have to defend itself

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has promised that Israel will never have to defend itself as long as America exists. He informed about this on October 12 during a visit to the country.

“You may be strong enough on your own to defend yourself, but as long as America exists, you will never, ever have to. We will always be there by your side," Blinken noted.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, October 12, 2023.

The US Secretary of State, who was born into a Jewish family, spoke about his stepfather, who survived concentration camps during the Holocaust. "I understand on a personal level the harrowing echoes that Hamas’s massacres carry for Israeli Jews, indeed for Jews everywhere," he noted.

"I also come before you as a husband and father of young children. It’s impossible for me to look at the photos of families killed, such as the mother, father, and three small children murdered as they sheltered in their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz, and not think of my own children. Babies slaughtered, bodies desecrated, young people burned alive, women raped, parents executed in front of their children, children in front of their parents. How are we even to understand this, to digest this?", the US Secretary of State continued.