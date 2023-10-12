The number of dead Ukrainians in Israel has increased to 7. There are wounded and missing

Seven Ukrainians died in the war in Israel. Another nine were injured and nine are considered missing.
This was reported by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko.
The consuls have established the personal data of the victims, are in contact with their relatives and are preparing the repatriation of the bodies.
Also, the Ukrainian embassy cooperates with the Israeli security services to find the missing.
More than a thousand Ukrainian citizens applied for help to leave Israel. Diplomats are preparing for Saturday, October 14, the first evacuation flight to Romania. They are also working on organizing additional evacuation flights. Details of the evacuation will be sent to Ukrainians who provided their data to the Embassy of Ukraine in Tel Aviv.
Almost 200 more Ukrainians said they want to evacuate from the Gaza Strip. But it is impossible to leave there yet. Ukrainian embassies in Israel, Egypt, Jordan, as well as other departments of Ukraine are looking for ways to save Ukrainian citizens.
- Hamas militants attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, announcing the start of the "Al-Aqsa Flood "operation. They launched rocket attacks and broke into the border areas in the south of Israel, killing civilians, soldiers and taking hostages. At least 560 people were executed or shot.
- The Israel Defense Forces responded by launching massive strikes on the Gaza Strip, launching Operation "Iron Swords". On October 8, Israel officially declared war and effectively declared that it would destroy both Hamas and the Gaza Strip.
- The UN already records war crimes on both sides.